All those who believe in God are praising DMK govt.’s functioning, says Stalin

September 10, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Marking the 1,000th temple consecration under the current regime on Sunday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the DMK government’s functioning was being praised by all those who believed in God.

In a social media post, he also underlined the functions of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department under the DMK government and said temple assets worth over ₹5,000 crore had been retrieved over the past two years.

“This DMK government’s functioning is being praised by all those, who believe in God,” he added. The 1,000th consecration was done at Arulmigu Kasi Viswanathar temple at Mambalam in Chennai. Mr. Stalin appreciated the efforts of Minister for HR&CE P.K. Sekarbabu in this regard.

Earlier, speaking to presspersons after the consecration, Mr. Sekarbabu said on Sunday alone, the kumbabishekams of 32 temples were conducted in the State, thus bringing the number to 1030. The estimated combined cost of these works was over ₹750 crore, he said, which augured well for the businesses associated with the temples.

On the September 13, the Kumbabishekam of four more temples have been planned, and on September 17, the “Nanneeraattu Vizha” of 47 more temples will be conducted.

“Since the DMK government lead by Mr. Stalin took over, several pending Thiruppani works, including that of the Thiruvattaaru Adhikesava Perumal temple, have been taken up and completed. Over the past two years, works pertaining to around 200 ancient temples, which are over 1,000 years old, have been taken up at a cost of ₹300 crore,” he added.