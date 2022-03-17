All sub registrar offices to be located on ground floor or have lifts

Decision to benefit people with disabilities; move follows instruction from Minister for Registration

Thirty three of the sub registrar offices across the State, which are presently not functioning from the ground floor, would soon be installed with lifts or would be moved to the ground floor, to benefit persons with disabilities. Of the total 575 sub registrar offices across the State, only 539 are located on the ground floor. Of the remaining 36, three have lift facilities. Thirty one and two more sub registrar offices are located on the first and second floors respectively. The 17 of these 31 sub registrar offices are functioning from private buildings and “would be shifted to ground floor within a week”, while the remaining 16 sub registrar offices that are functioning from government buildings, would soon be installed with lift facilities, an official release said. The communication from the Secretary of Commercial Taxes and Registration Department said the decision to either move all the sub registrar offices to ground floors or install them with lift facilities, was made after instruction from Minister for Registration. The Minister for Registration’s instruction followed an advice from Chief Minister that all sub registrar offices should be accessible to the persons with disabilities