All students of Management Studies Department in IIT Madras get placed

Placement process was done virtually and the average pay packet was Rs 16.66 lakh per annum

Placement process was done virtually and the average pay packet was Rs 16.66 lakh per annum

The Department of Management Studies of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras saw all its 61 students, both MBA and MS (Research), getting recruited through campus placement drive for the year 2021-22.

The placement was done virtually with the average annual pay packet being ₹16.66 lakh. The average cost to company (CTC) has increased by 30.35%, an institute release said.

Companies including Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI and McKinsey have recruited students. As much as 16% of the students who had interned in a company were offered jobs in the same firm.

Some new trends include rise in jobs in consulting and analytics space post-pandemic. Virtual placement enabled more companies to participate across geographical locations and improved efficiency of the process, the Institute officials said.

Department head M. Thenmozhi said the lucrative offers reflected on the quality of students and the programme offered at the institute. “We expect more such industry engagement in various domains in the future,” she said.

The placement drive began on December 1 , and 26 companies participated. As many as 14 companies were first-time recruiters. According to faculty coordinator (Placement) R.K. Amit the recruiters were overwhelmed by the quality of the programme and the students’ skill set.