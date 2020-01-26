‘All students of Classes V and VIII appearing for board exams will pass’

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Saturday said all students of Classes V and VIII taking the board examinations this year will pass.

Addressing reporters near Gobichettipalayam, the Minister said students and parents need not be afraid about the results of the examinations.

To a query whether students studying in special training centres being run under the National Child Labour Project will be exempted from having to appear for the board examinations, he said the issue would be discussed and a decision would be taken soon.

The Minister ruled out irregularities in the conduct of the Teachers’ Recruitment Board examinations. “Action will be taken if irregularities are found,” he added.

MNM slams move

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president Mahendran has criticised the State government’s decision to conduct public examinations for Classes V and VIII, saying it will be detrimental to children’s growth.

“This will only increase mental agony for rural students,” he said in a statement. “Instead of improving our education system to bring it on a par with international standards and working towards making school education lively and enjoyable for the children, our government is placing obstacles before the children,” he said.