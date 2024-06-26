GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All STC buses to have doors: Transport Minister

Published - June 26, 2024 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt to prevent accidents and ensure safety of bus passengers, the Transport Department would install doors in all buses under the control of various State transport corporations (STCs), Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In the first phase, doors would be installed in 3,886 buses at a cost of ₹15.54 crore, the Minister said. The Transport Department would explore the possibility of introducing premium buses in Chennai that would help commuters avoid personal transportation. These premium buses would be air-conditioned and installed with GPS and Wi-Fi facilities.

The ‘Travel As You Please’ Ticket that allows passengers multiple trips in specific routes within a specific period of time, would be expanded to all cities in the State, he said. It would be expanded in all cities and the respective State transport corporations would introduce the ‘Travel As You Please’ tickets within their respective jurisdiction, he said. “This would not apply for air-conditioned buses”.

The Transport Department would re-introduce logistics services that would be implemented through buses under the State transport corporations. Replacing the first come first serve basis for granting fancy numbers during the registration of vehicles, the Transport Department would auction the numbers henceforth to ensure transparency, the minister added.

Rules for vehicle aggregators in TN soon

The Tamil Nadu government would soon formulate rules and guidelines for vehicle aggregators operating in the State, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Rules are in place for vehicle aggregators operating in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, among others. “If similar rules are formulated in Tamil Nadu, it would help protect the safety of passengers and welfare of drivers, vehicle proprietors and aggregators,” he said.

The Minister also announced that a new policy and plan for road safety would be formulated soon to replace the policy formulated in 2007.

