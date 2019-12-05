All statutory norms and regulations followed in implementation of INO project: Centre

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, said that the all statutory norms and regulations are being followed in implementing the INO project.

He was answering to a question raised by Member of Parliament Vaiko in the Rajya Sabha on the status and opposition to the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) planned in Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Vaiko had on Monday questioned whether local people and local representatives had been consulted and had their views about the environment degradation were sought. He also asked if the project would be abandoned in view of large scale opposition in the area in view of serious endangerment to bio-diversity of Western Ghats.

The Minister stated that the INO site was not in the Eco Sensitive Area, as identified by the High Level Working Group chaired by Dr. Kasturirangan and referred to in the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) notification. Hence it has been planned in Theni district, he said.

Though there has been opposition from some sections of the local populace, the INO has been conducting outreach programmes in and around Madurai and Theni for school and college students, faculty, journalists and media professionals, he said.

He added that a public meeting, though not mandated by MoEF, was called by the Theni Collector in June 2010 that was attended by over 1200 local people, including the panchayat president, who endorsed the project.

The Minister, in his answer, stated that a large outreach programme took place during May-August 2010 covering towns in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Many students and members of the public have visited the INO transit campus where an 85 ton mini-ICAL Detector was operational. “The detector is a much smaller version of the one being planned in the cavern at the end of a 2 km horizontal tunnel at the INO site,” he said.