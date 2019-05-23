All set for counting of votes in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

With the counting of votes set to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday for the two Parliamentary constituencies in Tiruvannamalai district and one in Vellore district, all security and other arrangements are in full swing. Elections for the Vellore constituency was stalled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the ‘money for votes’ issue.

Votes polled in Tiruvannamalai constituency will be counted at the Tiruvannamalai Regulated Market premises on Tindivanam road, whereas votes for Arni PC will be counted at Shanmuga Industries HSS, located on the Tiruvannamalai-Chengam road.

Votes polled at Arakkonam and Sholingur Assembly constituency will be counted at Ranipet Institute of Engineering and the votes polled in Ambur and Gudiyatham Assembly constituencies will be counted at the Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College in Thorapadi, Vellore.

The counting centres will be under the constant vigil of Central Paramilitary Force personnel, Tamil Nadu Special Police, and district police.

More than 1,400 staff would be deployed in two constituencies and these counting centres would be under the surveillance of 400 CCTV cameras until the election processes were over, said Tiruvannamalai Collector K.S. Kandasamy. Superintendent of Police, two additional SPs, DSPs would supervise the counting operations with the support of over 1,000 policemen, he added.

All those who come to the counting centres including election officials, policemen, presspersons and representatives of candidates would be allowed if they possess a valid identity pass issued by the District Election Office, Mr. Kandasamy said.

Poll observers appointed by the Election Commission would monitor the entire counting process, said Vellore Collector S.A. Raman. The security arrangements would be headed by Superintendent of Police and the counting centre at Ranipet would be manned by one additional SP, seven DSPs, nine inspectors and more than 60 sub-inspectors. Similarly, the counting centre at Thorapadi in Vellore would be manned by one additional SP,, six DSPs, 14 inspectors and more than 55 sub-inspectors, Mr. Raman added.