All set for counting of votes in R.K. Nagar bypoll

With 59 candidates in the fray, the counting for the byelection to the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency is likely to be completed on Sunday afternoon.

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) were sealed by the presiding officers at the 258 polling booths in the presence of agents of the candidates. On Thursday night, the EVMs were brought to the counting centre at Queen Mary’s College. The strong room where the EVMs are kept was sealed.

The police have put in place elaborate security arrangements around the college.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner D. Karthikeyan, Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan and the Returning Officer of R.K. Nagar Assembly, along with observers, reviewed the arrangements. “A three-tier security arrangement is in place,” said Mr. Viswanathan.

The polling percentage in the bypoll settled at 77.5 on Friday, after officials of the Election Commission completed final calculations.