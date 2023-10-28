HamberMenu
All set for businessline Cerebration Quiz finale

October 28, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The grand finale of the 20th edition of the businessline Cerebration Quiz 2023 will take place in Mumbai on Sunday, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The event, presented by JK Tyre Range Series in partnership with BSE, is one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships.  

Over 6,000 participants joined the initial online shortlisting round, and the event aimed to select the top six contenders from six cities: Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The contestants in the grand finale include Sethu Madhavan from Capgemini, Abhinav Dhar from TMIPL, R. Jayakanthan from TCS, Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Siddharth Sankar Rout from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, and Rohan Khanna from Barclays.  

The event is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA candidates, and students from leading Indian B-schools. Participants in the quiz have the chance to win up to ₹1.5 lakh in prize money. The first prize is ₹75,000, the second prize is ₹50,000, and the third is ₹25,000. 

Quiz enthusiasts can watch the live streaming of the grand finale from 11 a.m. by visiting https://bit.ly/BLQFN23.  

Other associate partners include SBI, Greyon Cosmetics, and Parker Pens, and News X will be the TV partner.  

