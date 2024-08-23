GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All seats in Anna University departments filled at the end of second round of counselling

59.13% of Computer Science related seats filled. At the end of round 2, while 197 colleges had filled less than 10% seats, 58 colleges had filled less than 1% seats and no seat was filled in 30 colleges

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:57 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Private institutions in Chennai and Coimbatore have been the ‘most preferred’ by students.

| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

At the end of the second round of single window counselling conducted by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Committee 2024, all the departments in Anna University — including the departments in the Guindy campus, the MIT campus and the School of Architecture and Planning — have filled 100% of their seats.

All the seats in the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi have also been filled up. As many as 40 colleges had filled 90% of their seats and 29 colleges 75% of their seats. The government and aided colleges that filled over 90% seats, included Government College of Technology, Coimbatore; Coimbatore Institute of Technology; the government colleges in Salem, Tirunelveli, Erode (IRTT) and Srirangam; Anna University Regional Campus, Coimbatore; Government College of Engineering, Bargur; Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai; Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering, Karaikudi; PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore; CIPET; and the Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology, Vellore. 

Private institutions in Chennai and Coimbatore have been the ‘most preferred’ by students, indicating their access to industrial clusters in both the regions. At the end of round 2, while 197 colleges had filled less than 10% seats, 58 colleges had filled less than 1% seats and no seat was filled in 30 colleges.

Of the 77,948 candidates called in the general category for counselling in round 2, around 44.32% (34,545) were absent. Of the 9,494 candidates who were eligible to participate under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students, 2,544 (26.80%) were absent, according to an analysis by R. Ashwin, an independent career consultant. 

At the end of the second round, as much as 59.13% of seats in Computer Science-centric courses; 16.5% of seats in ECE and related branches; 6.24% of EEE branch courses; 5.27% of mechanical engineering-centric courses; and 2.86% of civil engineering-centric courses were filled. The rest of the branches account for 10% of the total seats taken, Mr. Ashwin said.

