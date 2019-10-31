‘All possible efforts made to save Sujith’

All humanly possible efforts were made to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson from the well in which he was trapped, but to no avail, Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) J. Radhakrishnan said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Mr. Radhakrishnan urged the public not to believe the rumours circulating on social media regarding the rescue operation. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was followed strictly, he added.

To a query why the body recovered from the site was not shown, Mr. Radhakrishnan said there were certain guidelines (titled ‘Managament of the Dead’) framed by the Centre that had to be followed, and further pointed to the criticisms that were raised after the Kumbakonam school fire accident, in which children were charred to death.

He pointed to certain limitations in the SOP when asked why the NDRF was not called at the earliest. Since borewell incidents were categorised as ‘accidents’, they came under ‘Level 1’, which demanded a district-level response. The toddler's parents were briefed at regular intervals, and psycho-social counselling was being offered to them, the CRA said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said a post-event analysis would be carried out eventually to look into any slip-ups during the rescue operation. He recalled the Chief Minister’s recent instructions to all District Collectors to close down abandoned borewells across the State and take strict action against violators.

Separately, AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, while referring to DMK president M.K. Stalin's criticism of the government and the rescue operation, said those who were involved in the rescue efforts were dedicated people.