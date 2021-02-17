All police stations in Cuddalore get sanitary pad vending machines

In an initiative said to be the first of its kind in the State, the district police have installed sanitary pad vending machines for police personnel at 59 places across the district.
“The move is a part of the Cuddalore district police’s welfare initiatives for its personnel and is aimed at ensuring sensitivity towards the women officers within the force,” Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said.
The project was inaugurated with the installation of a sanitary pad vending machine at the District Police office in Cuddalore on Tuesday. Mr. Abhinav said that as many as 59 machines sponsored by the Sanmar group were installed at the DPO, Armed Reserve, 46 police stations, six All Women Police stations and four Traffic police stations across the district. The facility has also been installed in a mobile toilet for women cops.
A pad can be obtained by depositing ₹5 in the machine.
According to a police official, women police personnel, especially those in constabulary ranks are also deployed for Law and Order and bandobust duties during the visit of VIPs. They faced difficulties in procuring pads while on duty. Now, the facility has been installed in all police stations to ensure a conducive work environment for them, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath