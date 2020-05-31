All persons travelling from Chennai to be tested

CHENNAI

31 May 2020 23:58 IST

Those arriving in T.N. from hotspot States will also be screened

With Tamil Nadu easing lockdown relaxations from Monday, COVID-19 testing will become mandatory for anyone travelling from Chennai to other districts, irrespective of symptoms, according to the Health Department guidelines issued on Sunday.

The additional guidelines were issued to facilitate strict adherence to testing and quarantine strategies for COVID-19 management.

With the State being classified into eight zones for the purpose of travel, those moving from one zone to another will have to mandatorily register their details online at https://tnepass.tnega.org and obtain an e-pass. Such persons will be tested only if they show symptoms.

Asked how a person would be identified for testing, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said that since the districts were divided into zones, the entire process would be digitally managed.

“Since every traveller needs a T.N. e-pass, they have to apply for it, and this will automatically go to the dashboard of the District Collector. The Collector’s office will then pick them up and take them to the nearest testing centre,” she said.

All passengers from Chennai who test positive will be sent to hospitals for treatment, as per protocol. “Those who test negative must undergo home quarantine for seven days. If they do not have facilities for quarantine at home, they will have to undergo paid institutional quarantine, as mandated by the government,” the Department said. The individuals concerned must monitor their health for seven days after such quarantine.

Those travelling for business purposes and returning to their respective places within 48 hours are exempted from having to undergo quarantine, provided they furnish valid return documents.

Inter-State travel

As is the case with air passengers, it is mandatory for all train passengers from other States coming into Tamil Nadu to register their details online and obtain an e-pass.

All passengers arriving from hotspot States/regions like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi will be tested and sent to hospitals for treatment if found to be COVID-19 positive. Those who test negative must undergo either institutional quarantine or home quarantine, if they can manage themselves at home, for 14 days.

People arriving from other States will be tested if they are symptomatic. Those who test positive will be hospitalised and those testing negative will have to undergo institutional quarantine or home quarantine for 14 days. Those who do not have the necessary facilities for home quarantine will have to undergo a seven-day paid quarantine and self-monitor their health for another seven days at home.