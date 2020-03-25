‘All pass’ for students of classes I to IX in Tamil Nadu

All students of classes I to IX in schools across Tamil Nadu will be declared to have passed their annual examinations this academic year, considering the extraordinary circumstances prevailing over the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting the normal functioning of schools, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami also said he has instructed the School Education Department to hold the Class XII exam paper of March 24, for which many students were not able to appear due to the restrictions in place, later. “I have instructed officials to announce a date for this exam later,” he said.

Tea shops to remain shut from 6pm on Wednesday

Attempting to do away with crowds in tea shops across the State, the CM also announced that tea shops would have to remain closed “from 6 p.m. today until further orders.” Earlier, the government notification issued in this regard had advised against crowds in tea shops.