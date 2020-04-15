All-party meet to be held today

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said the all-party meeting slated for April 15 to discuss and evaluate the relief measures taken by the government during the COVID-19 lockdown would be done through videoconferencing on April 16.

“Even though we gave an undertaking that adequate distance would be maintained in the meeting, the government had used the police to issue notice for denial of permission,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

He said the DMK decided to hold an all-party meeting since the Chief Minister held meeting with his Cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary, officials, medical professionals and even with religious heads.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko wondered whether Tamil Nadu had a dictatorial government to deny permission for the all-party meeting. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami held the Cabinet meetings.

“Chief Ministers of many states conducted meetings. How can the government deny permission to the all-party meeting. We have the courage to face any challenge,” he added.