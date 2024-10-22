All parties in DMK-led alliance are united: T.N. CPI leader

Tamil Nadu State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), R. Mutharasan, on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) said there was no confusion within the DMK-led alliance, and that all parties of the front were united.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a brief interaction with reporters in Tiruchi, Mr. Mutharasan said the DMK-led alliance would prevail and get strengthened further.

When asked about AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s allegations that cracks had emerged in the DMK-led alliance, Mr. Mutharasan said that was merely Mr. Palaniswami’s desire. “The AIADMK is burning; let Mr. Palaniswami douse that first,” he remarked.

The CPI leader, in response to a question, said workers engaged on a contract basis should be made permanent, especially sanitation workers and nurses, and that they should also be provided with Deepavali bonuses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.