All parties in DMK-led alliance are united: T.N. CPI leader

When asked about AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s allegations that cracks had emerged in the DMK-led alliance, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan said that was merely Mr. Palaniswami’s desire

Published - October 22, 2024 03:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan. File

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan. File | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Tamil Nadu State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), R. Mutharasan, on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) said there was no confusion within the DMK-led alliance, and that all parties of the front were united.

In a brief interaction with reporters in Tiruchi, Mr. Mutharasan said the DMK-led alliance would prevail and get strengthened further.

When asked about AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s allegations that cracks had emerged in the DMK-led alliance, Mr. Mutharasan said that was merely Mr. Palaniswami’s desire. “The AIADMK is burning; let Mr. Palaniswami douse that first,” he remarked.

The CPI leader, in response to a question, said workers engaged on a contract basis should be made permanent, especially sanitation workers and nurses, and that they should also be provided with Deepavali bonuses.

