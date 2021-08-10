All measures in place to tackle third wave, says Health Minister

Ma. Subramanian

PUDUKOTTAI

10 August 2021 01:33 IST

One lakh beds, wards for children ready, says Subramanian

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has initiated all precautionary measures to tackle the third wave of COVID-19.

One lakh beds with oxygen supply and special wards for children are ready, Mr. Subramanian told reporters after inspecting the COVID-19 prevention measures and the works taken up under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme in Pudukottai district.

The Health Minister said Mr. Stalin had been giving more importance to the Health and Family Welfare Department and claimed that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in the country in protecting the people during the pandemic.

The State was in the forefront in the country in terms of vaccinating pregnant women.

Nearly 60% of those who died after being severely infected with COVID-19 had succumbed due to diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, he said.

The newly launched ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme was essentially aimed at protecting those affected either by diabetes or high blood pressure and those who were obese, he said, adding that a total number of 25,617 persons benefited from this scheme in three days of its launch.

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian, accompanied by Minister for Law S. Reghupathy, inspected vaccination camps at a government school in Mathur and at the Government Hospital in Keeranur. He later inspected the facilities available at the Government Anna Hospital in Tirumayam and distributed medicines to those affected by high blood pressure and diabetes at Lembalakudi village.

Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam and National Health Mission director, Tamil Nadu, Darez Ahamed, accompanied the Health Minister.