All MBBS aspirants will be given professional counselling, says T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

The effort is an attempt to provide guidance to students and parents in light of recent deaths of three students who had ended their lives following the conduct of the examination

All students who attempted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination this year will be counselled by a team of mental health professionals, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Of the 1,10,971 students who attempted the examination this year, 80% have spoken to a team of 333 professionals at least once. The effort is an attempt to provide guidance to students and parents in light of recent deaths of three students who had ended their lives following the conduct of the examination, he said.

Of the 80% of students, 20% seem to be stressed and are being regularly monitored by the team, the Minister said as he addressed media persons after inspecting a mega vaccination camp in Tiruchi on September 26.

Tiruchi will soon get a Department of Radiation Therapy, Mr. Subramanian said. The need was expressed to the Chief Minister, who subsequently issued a government order and allotted ₹21 crore for the purpose. "The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation will begin the purchase of necessary equipment, and the department will be inaugurated within 30 days," he said.

Mr. Subramanian took stock of the third installment of the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive underway in Tiruchi and said that the district had set a target to vaccinate 94,000 people by the end of the day.

Earlier in the day, heads of 11 village panchayats — Thiruparaithurai, Kottapattu, Sanamangalam, E. Vellanur, Peramangalam, Kanakiliyanallur, Oorudayapatti, Tholurpatti, Chokkanathapuram and Kamatchipuram were awarded with tokens of appreciation for 100% vaccination coverage. Mr. Subramanian appreciated their efforts in ensuring that the population eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination had taken at least one dose.