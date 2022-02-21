All languages will be treated equally: Stalin

Special Correspondent February 21, 2022 16:52 IST

I salute all those who struggled to protect their languages, says the Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: The Hindu

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day on Monday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said all languages would be treated equally. “On International Mother Language Day, I salute all those martyrs, who struggled to protect their languages and assert their rights. Let us take inspiration from their sacrifice and treat all languages equally. Let us pledge to realise an India which is treats everyone equally,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.



