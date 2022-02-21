All languages will be treated equally: Stalin
I salute all those who struggled to protect their languages, says the Chief Minister
On the occasion of International Mother Language Day on Monday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said all languages would be treated equally.
“On International Mother Language Day, I salute all those martyrs, who struggled to protect their languages and assert their rights. Let us take inspiration from their sacrifice and treat all languages equally. Let us pledge to realise an India which is treats everyone equally,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.
