All India service officers want housing scheme

Tamil Nadu Chapters of associations for IAS, IPS and IFS officers have petitioned Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for a housing scheme in and around Chennai through which they could buy a flat in the State capital.

IAS Officers' Association president K. Phanindra Reddy, IPS Officers' Association president Prateep V. Philip and IFS Officers' Association president Deepak Srivastava called on Mr. Panneerselvam (also holding the housing portfolio) in the Secretariat in this regard on Monday.

The associations requested the Minister to plan a housing scheme similar to the one that was implemented earlier in Nerkundram. The housing scheme for All India service officers in Nerkundram has about 150-170 housing units.

"When the Nerkundram scheme was implemented, many officers were not posted in Chennai and many did not get a house. Also, since many young officers have joined service since, they wanted a fresh housing scheme for All India service officers," a source told The Hindu.