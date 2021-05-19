Tamil Nadu

All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations wants educators to be declared frontline workers

There should be an inclusive policy to ensure all teachers, employees and students in institutions of academic learning get vaccinated.

All teachers from kindergarten to postgraduate level must be vaccinated on priority basis, the national teachers’ body, All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO), has demanded. All educational workers should be declared as frontline workers, it further said.

The federation has also demanded that on contract and ad hoc teachers be paid on a par with permanent faculty.

