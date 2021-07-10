All India Council for Technical Education and Defence Research and Development Organisation will launch M. Tech courses

The regular master’s programme will be launched in defence technology in technical institutions across India.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will launch M. Tech programmes in defence technology in six specialised streams.

The regular master’s programme will be launched in defence technology in technical institutions across India. With the aim of accelerating technology development in the defence sector, theoretical and experimental knowledge will be imparted in various areas.

AICTE Chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe and G. Satheesh Reddy, secretary, Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), and chairman, DRDO, jointly launched the M. Tech course virtually in New Delhi.

The courses will be conducted at AICTE-affiliated institutes and universities with support form the Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST). They will have six specialised streams, such as combat technology, aero technology, naval technology, communication systems and sensors, directed energy technology and high energy materials technology.

During the programme, students will get an opportunity to pursue their major project in distinguished DRDO labs, defence PSUs and private sector defence companies. The students will get job opportunities in defence research and manufacturing, setting up start-ups and pursing business opportunities in the defence sector.

Mr. Sahasrabudhe hoped that the specialised programme would boost engineering education in the country, and create a workforce skilled and trained in defence technology.

Dr. Satheesh Reddy said a large number of industries were involved in producing defence technology and systems, and many are emerging as production partners of government agencies. He urged industry leaders to extend their support for the programme and offer opportunities to a talented work force.

Scholarship for girl students

In another development, AICTE has launched the Pragati Scheme for Technical Education of Girl Students. Girl students studying in the AICTE-approved institutions have benefited under the scheme. The council provides ₹50,000 annually to eligible students.

In 2020-21 as many as 7,254 scholarships were disbursed across the country. “This initiative is revolutionising the educational sector in India by bringing more girl students to the technical forefront,” Mr. Sahasrabudhe said.