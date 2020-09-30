All in AIADMK will work unitedly to ensure party forms government in 2021, Minister says

VILLUPURAM

30 September 2020 13:47 IST

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Wednesday said that everyone in the AIADMK will work together to ensure that ‘Amma rule’ (Jayalalithaa) continues in the State after the 2021 Assembly elections.

Asked whether he supported Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami or Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Shanmugam said that his support was for the AIADMK.

“All of us in the AIADMK will work unitedly to ensure that the party forms the government in keeping with the policies and the programmes of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa,” Mr. Shanmugam told reporters in Villupuram.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that the Chief Minister was a dedicated agriculturist and it was indeed amusing that DMK president M.K. Stalin was coming out with criticisms against Mr. Palaniswami (for supporting the farm legislations).

According to him, Mr. Stalin would make himself appear as a farmer through a publicity buzz by projecting himself as a farmer holding a plough or getting into muddy soil. But all that the DMK knows is only to grab the lands of farmers and houses and amass wealth. The DMK president has no locus standi to criticise the Chief Minister, who is committed to the welfare of farmers, Mr. Shanmugam added.