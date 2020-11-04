All households in suburbs to get piped drinking water supply: Minister

All households in parts of Chennai’s suburban areas located in village panchayats of Kancheepuram district will get piped drinking water supply by the end of 2020-2021, said Local Administration Minister S.P.Velumani on Tuesday.

Speaking at a review meeting held by Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mr .Velumani said the State government would implement Jal Sakthi Mission in all districts of Tamil Nadu in 2022-2023, one year ahead of the deadline set by the Centre.

“We will provide piped drinking water supply to 1.04 crore households in rural areas of the State by 2022-2023," said Mr.Velumani.

At least 40 lakh households in rural areas of the State will get piped drinking water supply in 2020-2021, 35 lakh households by 2021-2022, and 30 lakh households by 2022-2023.

Of the 1.26 crore households, just 21.92 lakh households have piped drinking water supply.

As many as 79,395 rural settlements in 12,525 village panchayats in 388 panchayat unions of 36 districts will benefit from the project to provide piped drinking water supply by the Centre. Over 99.11% of rural settlements have piped water supply in the State.

The Centre has proposed to spend ₹921 crore towards development of piped drinking water supply facilities in the State in 2020-2021.

As many as 6.1 lakh households in rural areas have received piped drinking water supply in the State in 2020-2021, achieving 18.2% of the target. The State has been ranked sixth this year, said Mr. Velumani.

The State government has floated tender for 15,120 works for development of infrastructure for providing piped drinking water supply to houses this year. The work will be completed in February 2021.

An action plan for 12,525 village panchayats to provide piped drinking water has been readied. Collectors have been empowered to get administrative sanction for the project.

All rural households will get water supply by 2023 March, said Mr.Velumani.