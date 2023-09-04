All four dams in Karnataka, Mettur dam in T.N. should be brought under Cauvery Water Management Authority: Anbumani

September 04, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - ERODE

Since Karnataka is refusing to release Cauvery water, and is also determined to construct a dam at Mekedatu, all four major dams in Karnataka should be brought under the control of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Tamil Nadu government should move the Supreme Court to obtain an order in this regard, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, on Monday.

Addressing the media, he said despite the orders from the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the CWMA, Karnataka was refusing to release water to T.N. “This is an unwarranted [act], and we strongly condemn it,” he said and added that rivers in Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab were under the control of the water management authorities in these respective States.

“Likewise, dams in the Cauvery basin – Mettur in Tamil Nadu, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathy and Krishnaraja Sagar in Karnataka should be brought under CWMA,” he demanded. The MP said kuruvai crops in T.N. had withered for want of water, and urged the State government to approach the Supreme Court to receive its due share of water.

Water projects

Mr. Anbumani wanted to know what the problem was in the completion of the Athikadavu–Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, as the government has been claiming that 99% of the work has been completed. He said last year, 620 tmc of surplus water entered the sea, while the State is facing acute water shortages due to the failure of the monsoon in the current year.

“Extreme weather issues are prevailing across the globe as the world is moving from climate change to climate crisis and to climate disaster,” he said and pitched for implementing various schemes including the Pandiyaru – Punnampuzha scheme and the Cauvery – Gundar link canal project. He urged the State government to invest ₹1 lakh crore in the next four years to implement new water schemes.

Mr. Anbumani also called for reviewing and restoring the Noyyal river, increasing the incentive for paddy to ₹500 per quintal and appointing 20,000 police personnel on a temporary basis to curb the sale of contraband.

Expressing displeasure over the increase in sales at Tasmac outlets and the State government fixing sales target each year, he said, “Targets are not set for education, health or environment, but only for liquor sales. That’s the Dravidian Model,” he charged.

Mr. Anbumani, who is also the president of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association, took part in the Tamil Nadu State Sub Junior Badminton Championship, held in Thindal in Erode.