All eyes on Assembly session before polls

Venue has not been finalised: officials

As the ruling AIADMK and the principal Opposition DMK are busy getting into the thick of electioneering, all eyes are on the last session of the 15th Assembly, expected to be held this month.

This will also be the first session since DMK president M.K. Stalin and other party colleagues presented a representation to the Governor, alleging corruption charges against some AIADMK leaders.

Since Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that the portraits of leaders V.O. Chidambaram Pillai and former Chief Ministers Omandur P. Ramaswamy Reddiar and P. Subbarayan would be made, there is also the expectation that they would be unveiled during the coming session.

If not in the first meeting of the upcoming session, the interim budget (Vote on Account) will be presented to the House in the second meeting of the session, as the State is expected to go for Assembly polls this coming summer.

However, officials indicated that the venue for the session has not been finalised yet.

Furniture moved

“No decision has been taken yet on the venue,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Other officials said not all furniture had been removed from Kalaivanar Arangam, since the September session.

Only the Speaker’s Chair and some other things had been removed from the venue on Wallajah Road.

“A major part of the furniture is still left there. If the Arangam is finalised as the venue, it will not be difficult and will take lesser time than the last, to replicate the House there,” another source said.