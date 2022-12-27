All COVID-19 positive samples in Tamil Nadu to undergo whole genome sequencing

December 27, 2022 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has instructed all private laboratories testing COVID-19 samples to share positive specimens for whole genome sequencing.

In a circular issued on Monday, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said all positive samples from across Tamil Nadu must be sent to the State Public Health Laboratory in Chennai daily.

The decision has been taken in view of the sudden spurt in cases in Japan, the U.S., the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China.

Whole genome sequencing will help to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network for timely detection of new variants circulating in the country and to undertake the requisite public health measures,” Dr. Selvavinayagam said.