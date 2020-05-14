All containment zones released in Erode district

With the release of the last two areas from the containment zones, the district has no containment zones as on Wednesday.

After five Thailand nationals were picked up from mosque near Kalaimadu Statue on March 16, Kollampalayam Housing Unit and Sultanpet areas were cordoned off and were declared as containment zones. With more COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district, a total of 18 areas in the district, including 10 areas in the corporation limits, were marked as containment zones and the residents in these areas were quarantined for 28 days.

At the end of the quarantine period, Kollampalayam and Sultanpet were released on April 18 followed by other areas. The quarantine period of K.N. Palayam Town Panchayat in Sathyamangalam block and Karumandichellipalayam Town Panchayat in Perundurai Block ended on May 13. With this all the 18 containment zones were released in the district and currently there are no zones in the district with no new positive cases reported in the district for over a month. The government had recently notified Lakkapuram and Solar Pudur in Modakurichi block in containment list where no positive cases were reported.

S. Soundammal, Deputy Director of Health Services, said that the two villages had figured in the list as positive-tested patients’ mobile signals were tracked to the towers located in the villages. “The areas were not in the containment zone”, she clarified.