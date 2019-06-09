All cadre are leaders, says Edappadi

The AIADMK is a cadre-based party, and all of them are considered its leaders, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said.

Addressing the media after inaugurating a slew of projects in Edappadi, he said, “The AIADMK is a strong party and is governed by its cadre. All party cadre are considered leaders here. Most AIADMK members who had joined the AMMK are returning to the ruling party now.”

Mr. Palaniswami said he was unaware of what had transpired at legislator V.V. Rajan Chellappa’s press meet and would not be able to respond to his claims.

On greenfield corridor

Regarding the allegation levelled against him by the DMK’s Salem MP, S.R. Parthibhan, that he was pushing for the greenfield corridor project as he had taken a bribe for it, the Chief Minister reiterated that it was the Central government’s project and was not being implemented by the State.

“The greenfield corridor project is a Central government project. The National Highways Authority of India is executing it. The State government is just providing the necessary assistance,” Mr. Palaniswami said.