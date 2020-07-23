All but final year students to be promoted without exams in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

Marks to be awarded based on UGC, AICTE guidelines

All undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing arts and science, engineering and MCA courses in Tamil Nadu, except those in the final year, would be promoted to the next academic year without having to take semester examinations, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Thursday.

The decision is said to be “a one-time measure” this year as semester exams scheduled to be held between March and May could not be conducted due to the extraordinary situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Panel’s view

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the decision followed the recommendations made by a 11-member expert committee, constituted earlier this month, which had examined the issue of conducting semester examinations for students of arts and science, polytechnic and engineering colleges as well as those pursuing MCA programmes across the State.

The students would be awarded marks in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

G.O. to be issued

A G.O. in this regard would be issued by the Higher Education Department shortly, the Chief Minister said.

“It is not an all-pass system wherein all students would just be given the pass marks. Marks would be awarded based on the recommendations of the expert committee as well,” a senior official told The Hindu.