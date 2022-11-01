Coimbatore car blast | Terror probe, politics and more

A day before Deepavali, the residents of Kottaimedu in Coimbatore city woke up to a car explosion that occurred in front of Sangameswarar Temple around 4 am on October 23, 2022.
Police security was stepped up and the site was cordoned off before 5 a.m. In a few hours, the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu rushed to the spot and camped in the city for two days, indicating the incident was assuming significance as the investigation progressed. Six special teams were formed.
By evening, the victim of the car explosion that was triggered by one of the two LPG cylinders kept inside the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin.
During a search at Mubin’s residence, a rented house on the second floor of a building on H.M.P.R. Street, the investigators unearthed over 75 kg of potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulphur and charcoal.
The next day, on October 24, five accomplices of Mubin, identified as Muhammad Thalha, Muhammad Azharudheen, Muhammad Riyas, Firoz Ismail, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail were arrested following analysis of CCTV footage.
The visuals showed Mubin and the five men taking out a heavy object wrapped in white sack from Mubin’s residence at H.M.P.R. Street in Kottaimedu, less than five hours before the blast (around 11.30 p.m. on October 22).
Suspecting the blast as an act of terror, provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked against them on October 25.
While the Opposition parties including the AIADMK and BJP termed the blast as a failure of the State intelligence, the allies of the ruling DMK including the Left parties blamed it on the incapacity of the Central intelligence agencies.
Two days later, on October 27, the sixth suspect identified as Afsar Khan was also arrested, following a search at his residence. Khan is accused of procuring raw materials used for the explosion through e-commerce websites.
Suspects arrested
1. Muhammad Thalha (25)
2. Muhammad Azharudheen (23)
3. Muhammad Riyas (27)
4. Firoz Ismail (27)
5. Muhammad Nawaz Ismail (27)
6. Afsar Khan (28)
The same day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation in the Coimbatore car blast case on October 27, a day after the State recommended it.
At this juncture, BJP’s national executive committee member and former Coimbatore MP C.P. Radhakrishnan and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan who addressed journalists on October 26, announced a one-day bandh in Coimbatore city on October 31, to condemn the DMK-led State government for “negligently handling the investigation” of the car blast.
However, two days later, their party’s state president K. Annamalai, while responding to a PIL against the bandh call, on Coimbatore 28, did a U-turn by telling the Madras High Court that he did not give any call for a bandh in Coimbatore.
Following suit, Balaji Uthamaramasamy, Urban District Unit President of the BJP, in a statement issued on October 29, announced that the proposed bandh was temporarily withdrawn.
A seven-member team of NIA officials set up a temporary office in Coimbatore on October 29 and conducted its first spot inquiry at the blast site the next day.
Meanwhile, BJP president Annamalai visited the Sangameswarar Temple on October 31 and offered thanksgiving prayers to the deity for saving the city from a possible terror attack.
Materials seized from blast accused’s home included compounds not easily available
The cache of materials seized from the rented house of Jameesha Mubin, 29, the suspected mastermind of a terror plot who died in a car blast in front of a temple in Coimbatore, included compounds used in explosives that are not easily available in the market, investigators said.
Two of the compounds — pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) and nitroglycerin — which the NIA mentioned in its FIR in the case, were “sensitive materials” that were not easy to procure, a credible source said.
Among other applications, PETN is a compound used for making detonators. Nitroglycerin is a raw material used for blasting gelatin, a powerful explosive. Nitroglycerin is also manufactured in pharmaceutical grade, the source said.
The source added that PETN could only be procured from a manufacturer of high explosives, and it was not easy to be sourced in normal cases. The compound itself was an explosive material and very sensitive.
As per the FIR registered by the NIA, which took over the investigation from the police, a total of 109 articles, including potassium nitrate, black powder, match box, cracker fuse for a length of about two metres, nitroglycerin, red phosphorus, PETN powder, aluminium powder, portable oxygen cylinder, sulphur powder, glass marbles, gas regulator, batteries, wires, iron nails, switch, insulation tape, packing tape, gloves and notebooks with details of Islamic ideology and jihad were recovered from Mubin’s rented house, which is about 350 m away from Sangameswarar temple in Kottaimedu, where the car blast, suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder, claimed his life around 4 a.m. on October 23.
The police had claimed that Mubin and his associates had purchased some of the raw materials through e-commerce websites over a period of time. They had also said that Mubin was carrying some of these raw materials in three small cans in the car, which exploded in front of the temple. While one LPG cylinder exploded, another one remained intact. Nails and glass marbles were found strewn around the blast site.
Meanwhile, an officer who was part of the police investigation claimed that PETN and nitroglycerin were not found in the house. A liquid substance seized from the house was isopropyl alcohol, and another material was yet to be verified, the official said. Police officers involved in the investigation also refused to comment on whether Mubin and his accomplices had been planning to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) using these materials.
A multi-faith prayer meeting for peace in Coimbatore was organised by the district unit of the Congress Committee at its office here on Monday.
Religious leaders from various faiths, including Perur Aadheenam, Father Joe Prakasam, and Haji M.A. Inayathullah participated. Hundreds of Congress party workers led by All India general secretary Mayura S. Jayakumar and district president K. Karuppasamy participated.
Mr. Jayakumar told The Hindu that those involved in the car blast had to be dealt with according to the law. “But, a few organisations are trying to create panic among the people for their own gains, which should be avoided.”
Earlier, the party workers paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at the Congress office.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State president, K. Annamalai on Monday, blamed systemic failure on the part of the State police machinery in preventing the car blast that took place in front of Kottai Sangameshwarar temple in Coimbatore, on October 23.
Mr. Annamalai was talking to newsmen after offering joint prayers at the temple, as thanksgiving to Kottai Sangameswarar, for saving the city.
Commencing the press meet by lauding the Coimbatore police for their swift response as soon as the blast took place, he said that after the 1998 serial explosions, the city’s growth had not been on expected lines and noted that if the car blast had taken place as it was designed by the perpetrators of the crime, the city would have been pushed 20 years behind..
Every religion had bad people and good people, he said, and from day one the BJP had not been branding the incident with any religion. Even the heads of Islamic institutions had voiced good thoughts and he wanted to meet them and thank them, Mr. Annamalai said.
The BJP leader said that some mistakes had taken place, and the BJP was voicing these with the good intention that they should be rectified. To find fault with the State government and to create trouble was not the party’s motive, he stated.
Referring to the Intelligence alert sounded in July 19 this year, he said the alert had in fact named 96 ISIS sympathisers who had been radicalised and the 89th person in the alert was Jameesha Mubin.
Mr. Annamalai wanted to know why the police had not put him on its watch list. It was this failure that he had referred to as a systemic failure, he said.
For a couple of days, the police briefing referred to the incident as a cylinder blast and words such as suicide bomber and terror attack were added to the press briefings only subsequently, Mr. Annamalai said, and displayed some nails and a ball (used in bearings) as materials which the public had shared with him.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is an investigating agency and not an intelligence agency, he clarified while responding to a query on joint responsibility of Central and State agencies in such terrorist attacks.
He also made it clear that the central intelligence alert was again sounded on October 18 and it was wrong on the part of the State to say that it was received only on October 21.
He also objected to the use of the word ‘general alert’ and not ‘specific alert’. The alert had specifically named three States and three cities as vulnerable to attacks, and this could be a lone wolf attack, he said.
‘Have to wait for NIA charge-sheet’
When newsmen asked about Mr. Annamalai’s different parameters for the NIA and the local police, and specifically, the fact that the NIA’s First Information Report (FIR) has not invoked the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and does make any mention of suicide bomber, Mr. Annamalai said that one has to wait for the NIA’s press release or charge-sheet.
He did clarify that contrary to the DGPs preliminary finding that what were used in the car blast were low-grade explosives, the NIA’s FIR clearly states that they were high-grade explosives.
Coimbatore car blast | T.N. CM Stalin felicitates police personnel
A “major untoward incident was prevented in Coimbatore city” due to the thorough investigation into the incident and the vigilant patrolling of the police personnel, an official release said; 58 police officers and personnel were felicitated
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitated 58 police officers and personnel, including Coimbatore Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, all of whom were involved in the investigation of the recent Coimbatore car explosion case.
During an event at the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin felicitated the officers and police personnel.
Soon after the explosion of an LPG cylinder in the car within the Ukkadam police station limits in Coimbatore on October 23, police personnel ensured that evidence at the site was not disturbed, an official release said. On the day of the incident, (suspect killed in the incident) Jamesha Mubin “could not drive his car further after noticing that vigilant police personnel, were involved in patrolling. Eventually, he died in the explosion of the car cylinder in the same spot,” the release said.
A “major untoward incident was prevented in Coimbatore city” due to the thorough investigation into the incident and the vigilant patrolling of the police personnel...The prompt action of the police personnel quelled the actions of a few individuals attempting to create panic with an ulterior motive and ensured that commercial establishments and the general public in Coimbatore were not affected during Deepavali festival,” the release said.
Within 12 hours of the incident being reported, special teams were formed to aid the investigation, which collected 148 pieces of evidence and seized explosive materials and further arrested six persons in connection with the incident. The very next day, actions were undertaken under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.
Soon after the blast, another alert was sent to the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts with a list of suspected IS operatives/sympathisers, asking them to step up vigil, police sources said on Sunday.
Senior police officers were told to conduct searches on the premises of the suspects if their activities in the recent past were found to be suspicious. Besides looking at technical evidence, including social media presence, the police were verifying their bank accounts to find out suspicious entries, if any, the sources said.
On how Mubin managed to evade the surveillance of the law-enforcement agencies despite his name figuring in the watch list, a senior police officer said Mubin kept himself away from visible religious activities and stayed aloof.
With the help of his associates, he not only evaded police surveillance but also accumulated a huge quantity of explosive substances in his house, having procured them in small quantities from various sources.
Self-imposed curbs
“The self-imposed restrictions on his movement and social life kept him out of sight and hardly gave an impression that he would plan a [suspected] ‘lone wolf’ attack. He was indeed under the watch of multiple intelligence security agencies along with others,” said the officer who preferred anonymity.
After the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an alert on October 18, which the officer said was routine and general and could not be connected to the blast, security was strengthened for prominent leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Hindu organisations. Armed guards were deployed at their offices and places of stay.
“Personal Security Officers are still continuing for the protectees who have been assigned different scales of security,” he said.
As for the analysis of the mobile phone call records of Mubin and his associates and whether any clue emerged in the investigation so far as to who the suspected suicide bomber’s handler was and what was the target of attack, the officer said the National Investigation Agency had taken over the probe and would share details of breakthroughs, if any.
The Tiruppur city police conducted an inquiry with a 32-year-old man who was on their watch list.
The police conducted an inquiry with Abdul Razaq (32), a native of Rakkipalayam here.
According to the police, he was questioned by the National Investigation Agency in 2017 for his alleged links with IS sympathisers and later he was let off. He was kept under the watch of police intelligence.
On Sunday, the city police questioned him about his activities for the past five years and searched his home, following the Coimbatore car blast incident. No incriminating documents were found at his house, the police said, adding he would be let off after the inquiry.
Commenting about the statements of BJP State president, K. Annamalai, Mr. Alagiri charged that at a recent speech at Cuddalore, Mr. Annamalai disrespected the local Minister and also the media. In the Coimbatore blast case, police acted quickly, but the BJP president raised allegations against the DGP and the police for political reasons.
When asked about Hindi imposition, Mr. Alagiri said while many wanted Hindi to be the official language, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said till non-Hindi-speaking people accept Hindi, English would be the official language. “We are not against Hindi, but we are against the imposition of Hindi.”
Commenting on the Congress’s possible Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024, Mr. Alagiri said, “Our leader, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, reached all the people. Congress never announced a Prime Ministerial candidate before the elections. After elections, we would elect our leader. The nation accepts Rahul Gandhi, and Congress will also accept him as our leader.”
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Sunday rebutted a statement, issued by the Tamil Nadu Police Department, which accused him of spreading “false news” and trying to divert investigation in connection with the recent car blast in Coimbatore.
In a statement, Mr. Annamalai claimed that a specific intelligence alert was issued by the Union Home Ministry on suspects in the case. It was not a general advisory to all States and Union Territories, as mentioned in the statement issued by the police, he said.
The DMK government is acting against the interests of the followers of the Hindu religion, alleged Indu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath in Coimbatore on Sunday.
After visiting the car blast site and the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu, he claimed the blast was planned to disrupt Deepavali celebrations in Coimbatore.
“The DMK government has been acting against the interest of Hindus. Demolition of temples continues across the State,” he alleged. “Why has Chief Minister M.K. Stalin not condemned the incident so far,” he questioned.
“The approach roads to the temple are encroached, and the temple consecration ceremony was pending for more than 20 years because of the DMK,” he claimed.
“Since the National Investigation Agency took up the case [on a recommendation from the TN government], the persons involved in the case could not escape, and they would be punished in accordance with the law,” he said.
Later, the police detained him when he tried to stage a demonstration.
A two-member team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Sunday conducted an inspection at the October 23 car blast site in front of Sangameswarar temple, in Kottaimedu at Coimbatore.
This was the first time that NIA conducted a spot inquiry in the car blast case after the probe was transferred to the central agency by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 27, a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recommended it.
Officials led by NIA Superintendent of Police T. Sreejith and Inspector S. Vignesh, who is the investigating officer of the case, inspected the spot.
They also conducted an inquiry with the temple priest S. Sundaresan, who is the complainant in the case.
The NIA officials accompanied by the Tamil Nadu Police special team also conducted an inspection inside the temple. Officials from the Revenue Department and Coimbatore Corporation briefed the investigation team with maps and approach roads of the area.
The Coimbatore City police consolidated all the documents and evidence related to the car blast case and handed them over to the team of officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, said Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.
A temporary office for the NIA was opened on the premises of the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve at the Police Recruits School on Saturday. Seven officials from the NIA headed by Inspector S. Vignesh, investigating officer of the case, arrived at the office on Saturday.
Mr. Balakrishnan also said that a proposal was being prepared to increase the strength of the Special Intelligence Cell (SIC) of the city police.
The SIC has been functioning with a sanctioned strength of 15 with one Assistant Commissioner, two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, and eight other police personnel. Seven other police personnel were deputed to the SIC to speed up the investigation.
In the proposal, one more inspector for administration purposes, and 30 more personnel are to be added to the team, with two for each of the 15 police stations under the city limits.
The Police Department and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai on Saturday issued statements against each other’s allegations in connection with the recent car blast in Coimbatore.
The statement released by the State police headquarters said Mr. Annamalai had been continuously indulging in a defamatory campaign against the Tamil Nadu Police.
Even as the probe in the case was on, and before analysing the kind of explosion and the materials that were stored in the car, Mr. Annamalai had expressed several views and tried to divert the investigation.
He claimed that there was a delay in transferring the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), it said.
The statement said: “It is the local police that register a case and take up the investigation when such incidents occur. When provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are included during investigation or if the case is registered under provisions of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, under section 6 of the Act, on receipt of information and recording, the officer-in-charge of the police station shall forward the report to the State Government forthwith.
On receipt of the report, the State government shall forward the report to the Central Government, and the Central Government shall determine, on the basis of information made available by the State government, within fifteen days from the date of receipt of the report whether it is a fit case to be investigated by the Agency.”
The release further explained: “That is the law. In practice, it will take a few months to issue an order for the NIA investigation. Until then, the officer who registered the case will investigate.
In the Coimbatore cylinder explosion case, such legal procedure was adopted and without any delay, the State government sent the report to the Union government and the case was transferred to NIA...; in some cases, the Union government shall issue orders suo motu for investigation by the NIA.
However, the Chief Minister has recommended an NIA probe even before the Union government did. Where was the delay? In some cases, relating to such occurrences, it was handed over to the NIA after a delay of several months and case files were handed over many months later.”
The statement claimed that Mr. Annamalai’s statement that the Union Home Ministry had issued a warning beforehand stating that an incident would occur in Coimbatore was false.
That was a general advisory to all States and Union Territories and there was no reference to Coimbatore anywhere.
Mr. Annamalai had depicted a wrong picture of the police department, stating the Union Home Ministry had issued a warning and the police ignored it, it added.
“Immediately, on the receipt of such an advisory on October 18, it was duly circulated to all cities and districts in the State. If there was any information that someone would cause such an incident as he claimed, the police would have conducted a raid, arrested the persons and seized the substances.”
The statement added: “We request the former Karnataka Police officer not to tarnish the name of Tamil Nadu police by spreading such false news.”
Annamalai responds
Meanwhile Mr. Annamalai in a tweet, said a point-by-point rebuttal would be given to the statement issued by Tamil Nadu police, which said he was spreading false information.
“Our complaint was especially against two top officers for failing their basic duties and, no wonder, they gave a press release in the name of the T.N. Police force to protect themselves....., sad to see the level of politicisation in the higher ranks of the police force. Instead of blaming us for bringing down the morale of the force, they should do a proper soul-searching to see where the failure has happened,” he said.
He said it was not him who dragged down the great great name that the Tamil Nadu Police had earned over the years , but it was their own own silly silly political antics that had done so.
The Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam has urged the police to file a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai for his alleged hate speech targeting a certain religious community.
The association coordinator V. Eswaran in a statement claimed that the BJP leader's comments regarding the October 23 car blast during a press conference held recently were against religious harmony, unconstitutional and must be considered as "hate speech".
As per Supreme Court's verdict this year, police can voluntarily file a case against anyone who utters religious hate speech, so Tamil Nadu police must book Mr. Annamalai, claimed the Iyakkam.
The Muthupettai police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vivekanandan, searched the houses of four persons here on Saturday to ascertain whether they had any links to the recent Coimbatore blast.
According to police, a team of 30 police personnel came to the house of Riswan at Jamaliyar Street, Muthupettai, and thoroughly checked the premises and the mobile phones of the inmates. Riswan had been arrested by the National Investigation Agency a year ago and was later released.
The NIA had arrested Riswan and three others – Asarudeen, Sarith and Indiyas — all residing in Pettai Road area in Muthupettai, last year due to their suspected links with the ISIS. All of them were released later.
The police also searched the houses of Asarudeen, Sajith and Indiyas on Saturday. On the conclusion of the searches, police pickets were posted near the homes of Riswan, Asarudeen, Sajith and Indiyas and at sensitive areas in Muthupettai, police added.
Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday demanded a probe into the suspension of the Registrar of the Puducherry Technological University by the Vice-Chancellor and then the subsequent cancellation of the order by the Lt. Governor.
Addressing a press conference, the former Chief Minister said the V-C had ordered the suspension of the Registrar on corruption charges. Within two hours of the order issued by the V-C, the Lt. Governor came out with a communication cancelling the disciplinary proceedings against the Registrar.
“An impartial inquiry should be conducted as there is a motive behind the cancellation of the suspension order. The government should come clean on the issue,” the former Chief Minister said.
He also demanded fulfilment of government’s commitment to write off loans taken by farmers from cooperatives. The former Chief Minister requested the government to provide age relaxation to candidates applying for teaching posts.
The senior Congress leader criticised Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai for trying to politicise blast that occurred in Coimbatore. The Tamil Nadu government was prompt in taking action after the incident happened. The BJP was trying to use the incident for their political gains, he added.
The State government should find out the root cause of the Coimbatore car blast incident, said K. Sthanumalayan, Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here on Saturday.
After visiting the Sangameswaran temple close to the place where the car blast took place on October 23, the VHP leader said Coimbatore has been a land of peaceful development for many years. But for the past 40 years, a conspiracy had been running around to destabilise the economy of Coimbatore.
He also recalled the 1998 bomb blast that happened in Coimbatore and said, “those who subscribe to the ideology of hatred engage in this kind of activity.”
“The government knows who were all involved in the incident” claimed Mr. Sthanumalayan adding “the State government is not taking action because of the fear of loss of vote bank.”
He also demanded to remove the encroachments around the temple.
Meanwhile, the State President of the BJP K. Annamalai had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a probe into the car blast by the National Investigation Agency and had offered some legal counselling to the Government. The NIA has now begun an investigation.
A section of trade and industry representatives had approached Mr. Annamalai stating that taking the present economic situation under consideration, they would like for the proposed bandh to be reconsidered.
Mr. Annamalai had spoken to the District President of the BJP, National Executive Committee Member C.P. Radhakrishnan, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and Treasurer S.R. Sekhar and, accepting the instructions from the State President, the District Unit of the BJP has taken a decision to temporarily defer the proposed bandh, the statement said.
Mr. Annamalai in a tweet had said that he, along with BJP leaders, would worship at the Kottai Easwaran temple [the blast took place nearby] on October 31 in a gesture of thanksgiving for Coimbatore having been saved.
The Coimbatore City police have been consolidating all the documents and evidence collected in the car blast case to be handed over to the team of officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, said City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.
Mr. Balakrishnan said, “The city police had taken custody of five arrested persons and completed the first set of investigations. The police have been preparing and consolidating all the documents and material evidence collected so far, to be handed over to the NIA and the process would be completed by Saturday, from which the NIA officials would start the investigation.”
A temporary office for the NIA was opened in the premises of the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve at the Police Recruits School on Saturday. Seven officials from the NIA headed by Inspector S. Vignesh, investigating officer of the case, arrived at the temporary office on Saturday. The Commissioner added that two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, and eight other police personnel who were part of the special team would assist the investigating officer of the NIA in this case.
Proposal for increased strength of SIC
Mr. Balakrishnan also said that a proposal was being prepared to increase the strength of the Special Intelligence Cell (SIC) of the city police. The SIC has been functioning with a sanctioned strength of 15 with one Assistant Commissioner, two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, and eight other police personnel. Seven other police personnel were deputed to the SIC to speed up the investigation. In the proposal, one more inspector for administration purposes, and thirty more personnel are to be added to the team, with two for each of the 15 police stations under the city limits.
Addressing reporters in Chennai, he claimed that he had a copy of the Centre’s specific alert, issued to the State on October 18, about possible attacks. Despite this, the State government had failed to act, he said. He also said if summoned, he would produce the copy of the alert but he could not make it public since it was under the purview of the Official Secrets Act.
It is surprising that senior police officials are denying the alert, Mr. Annamalai said, adding that he was willing to produce the copy of the communication but the State government had to initiate action against those who did not act upon the alert.
Mr. Annamalai also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Dindigul on November 11 to take part in a function at the Gandhigram Rural Institute.
Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Friday denied that there was any delay in handing over the Coimbatore blast case to the National Investigation Agency.
Earlier in the day, at a function in Coimbatore, Governor R.N. Ravi expressed disappointment that the case was handed over to the NIA four days after the incident.
In an apparent reply to the Governor’s remarks, Mr. Thennarasu told reporters here that the Tamil Nadu police, which nabbed all the suspects immediately after the blast, had collected all the evidence from the scene of crime and the houses of the suspects.
As the NIA and the Intelligence Bureau too joined the investigation, the police had shared the information and the evidence they had collected.
When the State government found it to be an act of terrorism during the course of the investigation, the case was handed over to the NIA, which had lauded the investigation done by the police till then.
“Against this backdrop, the Governor has stated that the Tamil Nadu government had delayed the handing over of the case to the NIA. Whenever an untoward incident occurs in a State, the State police would be the first investigator. If an act of terrorism is established, the case would then be transferred to the NIA.
In this line, the Tamil Nadu government has also handed over the investigation to the NIA with all evidence collected so far,” said Mr. Thennarsu, who recalled that the bomb blasts that had happened in a few parts of the country in the past were handed over to the NIA even after 10 days.
Members of the federation, who petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Friday, said they have strong suspicion on how the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) failed in stopping Jameesha Mubin from carrying out the blast.
“Mubin was questioned by the NIA in 2019 following which the agency has been keeping him under its watch. It is suspicious that Mubin committed an attack when he had been under the watch of agencies including the NIA,” said the petition filed by the federation.
ADVERTISEMENT
It alleged that the BJP, which is running the Central government, has been acting with the prime focus to win seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 general election. The federation alleged that the Sangh Parivar leaders have been spreading falsehood aimed at creating communal tension in Coimbatore.
The federation appealed to the police to ensure peace and communal harmony in Coimbatore.
Leaders of political parties, including the constituents of the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and Muslim outfits, have criticised the BJP’s perceived attempt to politicise the Coimbatore car blast, in which a Muslim youth, suspected to be the mastermind behind an alleged terror plot, was killed.
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah told The Hindu on Friday that secular and democratic forces had a responsibility to counter the BJP which, he alleged, was carrying out propaganda to isolate Muslims on the issue.
“All secular political parties have condemned the incident. The perpetrators have been found and explosives have been seized. However, it is important to find out who funded these people, provided them with logistics and directed them. At the same time, secular parties have a responsibility to isolate the BJP and its propaganda,” he said.
“Within 12 hours, the police have taken appropriate steps, which has been acknowledged by most political parties. It is the BJP which is trying to fan the flames by holding press meets and creating confusion. This time around, there is no fear among Muslims that innocent people will be picked up, and even traders have opposed the bandh called by the BJP. Every political party is cautious so as to not inflame the situation, except the BJP,” he claimed.
TNCC president K.S. Alagiri slammed the BJP for calling for a bandh despite the State government having taken appropriate action and the State police earning appreciation from all quarters for their unbiased action.
“The State police department has been taking unbiased steps regarding the Coimbatore car cylinder blast. The State government has handed over the case to the NIA. Calling for a bandh despite all this is an attempt to gain political mileage by causing communal unrest. I strongly condemn this,” he said.
SDPI State president Nellai Mubarak urged the BJP to withdraw the bandh call and criticised BJP State president Annamalai [who has denied giving the bandh call] for supposedly dictating how the State government must deal with the situation.
“Mr. Annamalai is dictating what the State government must do, and the State government is responding to him,” he said, while criticising the State’s decision to hand over the probe to the NIA.
“NIA and UAPA (law) have been spoiling the lives of innocent people. Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji has said it is simply a cylinder explosion. So why does the need for an NIA investigation arise? The BJP is blowing the issue out of proportion using Central agencies,” he claimed.
“We want democracy. In Coimbatore, we will promote peace and harmony along with other democratic forces. Isolating religious forces is necessary,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Annamalai attacked the DMK for burning his effigies but refusing to talk about the Coimbatore blast.
“Instead of DMK cadres wasting time by parading & burning my effigies, request them to ask their @arivalayam party President & @CMOTamilnadu to speak about the #CoimbatoreBlast. That will be a genuine service to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he tweeted.
Accused conducted reconnaissance of targets before attack
The accused surveyed Sangameswarar temple, Mundhi Vinayagar temple and Koniamman temple; police are collecting surveillance camera visuals from the stretches connecting these temples to verify the claim of the accused, who told investigators that Mubin carried out a lone wolf attack
The investigation into the explosion of a car in front of the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on October 23 has revealed that the accused conducted multiple recces of three temples on the list of targets before the suspected mastermind and IS-sympathiser, Jameesha Mubin, carried out a possible ‘lone wolf attack’, sources privy to the probe said. [The Tamil Nadu police have maintained that Mubin died following the explosion of an LPG cylinder in the car.]
The interrogation of the six accused who have been arrested so far revealed that Mubin and his relatives-cum-accomplices Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, and Afsar Khan, 28, conducted reconnaissance of the Sangameswarar temple, the Mundhi Vinayagar temple and the Koniamman temple, sources said.
The Sangameswarar and Koniamman temples are within a 1 km distance from Mubin’s rented house at H.M.P.R. Street, and the Vinayagar temple is around 4 km away. The police are collecting all available surveillance camera visuals from the stretches connecting these temples to verify the claim of the accused, who told investigators that Mubin carried out a lone wolf attack. Muhammad Thalha, 25, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Firoz Ismail, 27, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 27, are the other accused in the terror plot. Though Mubin was charred to death in the explosion, the police named him the first accused.
The investigators found that Mubin, Azharudheen and Khan sourced the LPG cylinders from a booking centre at Gandhi Park. They also arranged the three metal cans, which were filled with mixtures of explosive materials along with nails and marbles, from a market near Lorry Pettai at Ukkadam, the sources said.
The accused told the investigators that a combination of explosive materials, LPG cylinders, nails and marbles was used to create a high-impact explosion. However, only one LPG cylinder exploded in the attack, and no serious damage was reported to the temple or other properties nearby.
As per the First Information Report registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 109 articles, including potassium nitrate, black powder, matchbox, cracker fuse for a length of about 2 m, nitro glycerin, red phosphorus, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) powder, aluminium powder, portable oxygen cylinder, sulphur powder, glass marbles, gas regulator, batteries, wires, iron nails, switch, insulation tape, packing tape, gloves, notebooks on Islamic ideology and details about jihad, were recovered from Mubin’s house.
The sources added that an inspector attached to the Intelligence Section of the Coimbatore City Police, who earlier worked with the NIA on deputation, was part of the agency’s team which questioned Mubin in 2019, suspecting his involvement in activities in support of IS. This helped the police act quickly and search Mubin’s residence after he was identified as the person killed in the car blast.
In Coimbatore, a bomb on wheels
Two decades after serial explosions claimed 58 lives, Coimbatore turned tense the day before Deepavali when a car blast on a busy street left one man — the main accused — dead. Wilson Thomas and S. Vijay Kumar piece together the details of the investigation of a suspected terror plot
K. Valliammal, 73, of Kottai Eswaran Kovil Street in Coimbatore, went to bed late on the night of October 22. The next morning, she woke up with a jolt, not to the usual chants from the Sangameswarar temple in the neighbourhood, but to a deafening explosion.
“I heard a blast and rushed out of the house. Flames and smoke billowed from the road near the temple. I thought the transformer close to the temple had exploded. Then I realised that the flames were coming from a car in front of the temple,” recalled Valliammal, who runs a home food eatery on the populated street. She said the blast was followed by another.
Coimbatore turned tense with the news of the blasts. It was the morning before Deepavali. Those who had made last-minute shopping plans were afraid to step out. The police began to identify and isolate deserted vehicles, which had been parked for a long time, across the city.
Senthil Kannan, a milk agent who lives at the temple junction, heard the explosion a few minutes after waking up at 4 a.m. and seeing the temple’s gopuram, a routine he had been following for several years. He ran to the street and found a burning car in front of the temple.
Sub-inspector R. Selvarajan of Ukkadam station, head constable Deva Kumar, and constable Pandiya Raja were the first to go close to the burning car. They were manning a temporary checkpoint in the area.
“I also thought the transformer had exploded, as the power had gone off. On my way to the fire ball, I alerted the control room over my walkie-talkie. As I got closer, I found that a car was in flames. I told the control room to alert fire services,” said Selvarajan.
The Coimbatore south fire station received the alert. A fire tender reached the spot within minutes and put out the flames.
“My colleagues and I sprayed water on the car using a hose near the temple. We stepped back when the fire brigade reached. When the flames were extinguished, we saw a charred body on the road near the driver’s seat.
One LPG cylinder was in the boot of the car and another was on a seat. There were nails and marbles strewn around the car,” Selvarajan recalled. The cylinder in the boot had exploded, with a crack measuring about four inches, while the second one was intact.
More police personnel rushed to the spot, and the site was cordoned off before 5 a.m. Seeing the LPG cylinders, nails and marbles, the police became suspicious as this did not look like an accident. Roads leading to the temple, including both sides of Kottai Eswaran Kovil Street, were barricaded.
City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan roped in some of the best hands in the force for the case. At this point, the charred body and the number plate of the car were the only clues that the police had for their investigation.
With the blast happening in front of a temple in communally volatile Coimbatore, social media was soon filled with posts ranging from theories of sabotage to suicide bombing.
Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) P. Thamaraikannan reached the city around 10.45 a.m. and Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu reached by noon
The investigation kicked off with the police trying to trace the owner of the car. But this was not easy as the old Maruti 800 hatchback had been owned by least 10 people in the past. The last registered owner told the police that he had sold the old car to a resident of Ukkadam in Coimbatore for scrap value.
By evening, the search for the owner of the car and the effort to establish the identity of the charred body led to the same name — Jameesha Mubin, a 29-year-old man who lived with his wife and two children some 350 metres from Sangameswarar temple.
A few officers, part of the six special teams formed to crack the case, rushed to Mubin’s residence, a rented house on the second floor of a building on H.M.P.R. Street.
In the house, a unique smell heightened their fears — the smell of explosive chemicals. The officers unearthed over 75 kg of potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulphur and charcoal. “The two-room house, even the restroom, was filled with all kinds of materials,” said an officer.
The DGP addressed the media late on October 23 after Mubin’s identity was confirmed. He said the blast could have occurred when Mubin tried to get away with the explosives-laden car after seeing the police ahead. “Going by the material seized from his house, this (material in the car) could have been meant for a possible plan (of an attack) in the future,” Mr. Babu said.
Jameesha Mubin and his accomplices
An engineering graduate, Mubin worked in a bookshop in the city before venturing into the small-scale garments business. A few residents from Kottai Eswaran Kovil Street said that they remembered Mubin as a calm person.
During the search at Mubin’s residence, the police came across a list of places, suspected to be part of a ‘hit list’, code-named ‘tourism places to be visited’. The list included the Coimbatore Collectorate, the office of the City Police Commissioner, the Coimbatore railway station, Victoria Town Hall, and Race Course.
A visual from a surveillance camera facing the ground floor of the building showed Mubin and a few others taking out heavy objects in a white sack on October 22.
The accomplices, identified as Muhammad Thalha (25), Muhammad Azharudheen (23), Muhammad Riyas (27), Firoz Ismail (27), and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail (27), hailing from G.M. Nagar near Ukkadam, were arrested late on October 24.
Provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked against them the next day, as police read the blast as an act of terror. According to Balakrishnan, Thalha and Azharudheen arranged the car for Mubin, while the others helped shift the LPG cylinders and other materials into the car.
A sixth member of the group, Afsar Khan, 28, was arrested on October 28, a day after his house was searched. Khan is accused of procuring raw materials used for the explosion through e-commerce websites. He also assisted Mubin in mixing the raw materials which were filled in three small cans and kept in the car along with the nails and marbles, the police said.
A section of investigators has ruled out the suicide bomb theory pointing at the botched attack, which did not cause any damage to people or property, and the quantity of explosive raw materials Mubin left at his residence.
Those who back the suicide bomb theory have pointed out a poster that Mubin kept as his WhatsApp display picture, which read: “If the news of my death reaches you, forgive my mistakes, hide my shortcomings, take part in my funeral rites and pray for me.”
A few other investigators suspect that Mubin was killed while executing an attack. They believe that he had planned to escape. The police claimed that he stopped the car on seeing the police at the checkpoint and tried to escape.
The Coimbatore District United Jamaat condemned the incident and urged the authorities to trace and punish those involved in the crime. “We strongly condemn any acts of terror. Jamaats will not tolerate such attacks,” said C.T.C. Jabbar, general secretary of the Coimbatore District United Jamaat.
The car explosion came days after the Ministry of Home Affairs reportedly warned of possible attacks on prominent leaders in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka by cadres/sympathisers of the banned Popular Front of India. The alert coincided with the intensified security arrangements made at communally sensitive locations across Tamil Nadu as part of the Deepavali bandobust.
The police believe that Mubin and his associates had their plan and materials in place as they probably knew security would be intensified with vehicle checks and restricted night movements. The suspects only had to shift the explosive substances from Mubin’s house to the car.
Investigators believe that most of the potassium nitrate and sulphur seized were purchased online over a period of two years while some explosive materials were also procured from Kerala.
Senior police officials who visited the scene of the blast said the design of the car bomb appeared to be crude and believe that the suspects might have built it following YouTube videos.
Establishing terror links
The State Police have linked Mubin to Mohammed Azharuddin, a terror suspect arrested by the NIA under the UAPA and lodged in Viyyur central prison, Thrissur, Kerala. Azharuddin and his associates were allegedly staunch followers of Zahran Hashim, the brain behind the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.
Police sources said Mubin was also Zahran’s Facebook friend. The investigators also found that Thalha is the son of Nawab Khan who is serving a prison term in connection with the 1998 bombings in Coimbatore. Khan’s brother, Al-Ummah founder S.A. Basha, is also serving a prison term for the blasts.
The car blast of October 23 triggered a political storm across Tamil Nadu as Opposition parties, mainly the AIADMK and the BJP, alleged intelligence failures as the reason for the incident. They also accused the government of handling the investigation without due seriousness.
Sources hinted at a possible failure of the Special Intelligence Cell, which is meant to monitor elements disturbing communal harmony and indulging in anti-national and terrorism-related activities. They added that the Cell could not keep radicalised youth like Mubin, whom the NIA had already questioned, under its watch.
The suspect was among those brought under the watch list of many agencies, including the Intelligence section of the Coimbatore City Police, the Special Division attached to the State Intelligence and the Special Investigation Division of the Crime Branch CID, which deal with cases relating to extremists.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin convened a high-level meeting of senior bureaucrats to review the progress in the case. Hours later, the police launched a crackdown on suspected Islamic State operatives and sympathisers across the State.
A dossier of suspects, who have come to the notice of law-enforcement agencies in the recent past for owing allegiance to banned fundamentalist organisations, was sent to all cities/districts.
Senior police officers were told to nominate one officer not below the rank of a Sub-Inspector of Police to closely monitor the activities of each of the suspects in their respective jurisdictions.
The police conducted searches at suspicious locations and looked for incriminating digital trails. The social media intelligence cell was tasked with conducting cyber patrolling on social media platforms with a focus on blocking communally provocative or sensitive content that could promote hatred and cause unrest.
“We are keeping a close watch on those delivering provocative speeches. Earlier, there would be gatherings at select places and it was easy for us to locate people who were indoctrinating the youth with jihadi ideology based on source information. Now organisers form groups and share videos, photos and literature via digital platforms,” a police officer said.
The State police have also written to jail authorities in Kerala and Karnataka requesting details of visitors who met NIA suspects lodged in central prisons there. They are also waiting for responses from e-commerce portals Amazon and Flipkart on the mode of payment used and the user account details of those who purchased explosive substances in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
While intensifying their search for vehicles reported stolen in recent times, the police have brought scrap dealers and traders of segregated engines/spare parts under the scanner. The Tamil Nadu DGP said the car used in the recent explosion was sold by an agent dealing with condemned cars.
Storming operations are being conducted on remote or abandoned buildings on the outskirts of cities and towns. Police teams are verifying the sale of explosives from licenced stockists and checking their bank accounts to check suspicious entries.
Special teams of Tamil Nadu’s cyber wing are busy analysing the mobile phone records of Mubin and his associates. Since the target of the bomb attack is not clear, they are visiting the places the suspects visited in recent months.
Cyber forensic experts are examining whether any content was deleted from the storage devices seized in the case. They are also trying to retrieve the digital footprints of the suspects on different online platforms.
Heightened security arrangements with strict access control measures are in place at airports, seaports, vital installations, major railway stations, important places of worship, and districts such as Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram, which have a history of communal violence.
To the credit of the police force, the larger design was unravelled and the suspected plotters unmasked in less than 24 hours.
That half a dozen suspects have been arrested bears testimony to their investigation skills. Despite the police’s commendable post-blast action, realising the gravity and political ramifications of the issue at hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin did the right thing in recommending that the NIA take over the probe.
Politically, this has thrown up some challenges for Mr. Stalin. He has to delicately balance the duty of taking along the minorities and the administrative need to uncompromisingly deal with fundamentalists, who propagate violence as an answer to political problems.
In this he would require the support of constituent parties of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which should acknowledge the need for such balance. The DMK, as such, faces criticism of being soft on terror, due to the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts, though Tamil Nadu has seen the fangs of terror during the AIADMK regime too (1993 RSS office blast).
Responding to a public interest litigation petition filed against statements made by leaders of other parties with respect to the bandh, he said the issue was premature, and the party was yet to take a call.
The judges recorded his submission and adjourned the PIL petition to November 1 with an oral observation that the court would wait and watch what form of protest the party resorts to on October 31. They also told Additional Advocate General J Ravindran that it would be the duty of the State to maintain law and order and, therefore, it might not require any court order to perform its duties.
The Bench wrote that no interim order was required in the present case, since the party’s State president had denied having given any call for a bandh, and the State, too, had submitted that it required no court direction to discharge its duty.
The litigant said the BJP leaders had called for the bandh to condemn the State government’s alleged negligence in investigating the October 23 car blast though, according to him, the State had taken effective action. He said the State police had arrested six individuals in connection with the blast, and had decided to hand over the investigation to the NIA. It had also decided to constitute a special wing to prevent such incidents. Further, it had been decided to establish three new police stations in Karumbakadai, Sundarapuram and Goundanpalayam to strengthen security. Sufficient police personnel had been deployed in Coimbatore city to prevent untoward incidents.
After the State government’s decision to hand over the investigation to the NIA, the Union Home Ministry, too, had passed orders on Thursday, enabling the NIA to take up the probe. In such a scenario, a bandh in the city was unnecessary, he said. Nevertheless, BJP functionaries were pressuring the traders, industries and educational institutions to close their premises on October 31, he alleged. He said no political party or organisation could cripple normal life.
“The incident that happened a few days back in the district, was an attempt to unleash a major terror attack....The quantity of explosive material that was found later and IED-making chemicals and ingredients were enough to suggest that they (the terrorists) had planned a series of attacks.
The question is when the Tamil Nadu police got the suspects within hours, why did it take more than four days to bring in the NIA," asked the Governor during an address at the J.S.S. Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences & Hospitals.
Terrorists are enemies of all and friends of none. “We know terrorists do not work in isolation. They are part of a larger network... What they were doing was part of a larger conspiracy. Coimbatore is a known place for hatching [harbouring] terrorists for a very long time... They have been trained and taken to Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan,” he charged.
“Those involved in the car explosion incident were on our radar in the past. Where did we miss? Did we lose our monitoring system?,” Mr. Ravi, a former IPS officer, asked.
“India is at the cusp of development and irreversibly moving forward. Our adversaries did not like our peaceful progress and the rise of India. But, they do not have the capacity to take on this country frontally now, as they know the cost of that. They did Pulwama and got the message with a surgical strike,” he said.
Now, they are trying to create problems within our country. And their most favourite tool is terrorism.. and thereby try to demoralise the country. It is a proxy war.. the most sinister and secret way... We need to be very alert, the Governor said.
Mr. Ravi said the authorities “must not go soft on terrorists” and that decisions must be made faster. “When it comes to conflict resolution there must be total unison between Union and State,” he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will go ahead with its bandh call in Coimbatore on October 31 as announced earlier, said Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP’s national women’s wing president, and Coimbatore south MLA, on Friday.
Ms. Srinivasan said, in a statement, that the bandh was announced to press the party’s demand that terrorism should be put down with an iron hand.
Ms. Srinivasan said Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji was not in Coimbatore for four days though the car blast happened on October 23. He came to Coimbatore only after the BJP announced its bandh. He levelled allegations against BJP’s State president K. Annamalai and claimed that there is normalcy in Coimbatore, she said.
However, the Minister also said in his press meet that 3,000 police men are deployed in Coimbatore and 40 check posts have been created to monitor the situation. So many policemen were deployed and check posts put up only because the situation is bad in Coimbatore and that is why the BJP had called for a bandh, she said.
The BJP leader alleged that the Minister had threatened members of trade and industry to not participate in the bandh. According to her, the Minister came to Coimbatore only to ensure that the bandh does not take place. The BJP will not be intimidated by such threats, she said.
Majority of the trade and industry in the city are expected to continue operations on October 31 (Monday).
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a bandh in the city on October 31 condemning the State government for “negligently handling the investigation” of the recent car blast case.
According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises, micro units in the district usually do not participate in bandhs called by political parties and hence, will continue to operate on Monday.
V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said the district administration has assured protection to trade and industry that keep their shutters open on Monday. “We will run the units on October 31 as the government has assured protection,” he said.
President of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, B. Sriramulu, said the government and the district administration have appealed for normalcy in the district.
After 1998 serial bomb blasts, trade and industry in the district were affected badly for a long time. People want only peace now and the trade industry will extend its co-operation to the government for maintaining peace, he said.
The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have said that the Coimbatore car blast points to a failure of the Central intelligence agencies.
Addressing the media, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said when the person involved in the car blast was someone who had been questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Central intelligence agencies, which should have monitored such persons, had failed. The NIA should accept that there were shortcomings in the Central intelligence agencies too, he said.
“Everyone should join hands to defeat terrorism and protect people. Everyone needs peace in Coimbatore, and should work towards ensuring peace here. The announcement by the BJP of a bandh in Coimbatore (on October 31) is like adding oil to fire,” he said. He urged the Collector to call an all-party meeting to ensure peace in Coimbatore.
CPI’s State control commission head and Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan said the car blast case showed that the Central intelligence agencies had become non-functional. Calling for a full-fledged investigation into the incident, he said the culprits should be punished and innocent people should not be made a part of the case.
As a sequel to the Coimbatore car blast recently, the police personnel carried out intensive vehicle checks within the city limits on Thursday, October 27, 2022 and seized 10 abandoned cars and a couple of motorcycles after checking the vehicles by engaging Bomb Detection Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel.
The intensive vehicle checks were conducted by the Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors of Police in their respective ranges and police stations along with City Patrol vehicles.
The action was carried out following instruction from the Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force in the wake of the Coimbatore car blast reported a few days ago.
Acting on the instruction of the Director General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, G. Karthikeyan gave necessary directions to the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors of Police to keep a watch on suspicious persons, identify abandoned cars and two-wheelers parked in front of important government offices, places of worship and important thoroughfares and carry out intensive checks in such vehicles along with the BDDS personnel.
Accordingly, field-level police officers conducted intensive vehicle checks in their respective jurisdictions in the city. All vehicles entering the city and leaving it through the nine check posts were checked by the police teams. The three highway patrol vehicles kept a watch on important bypass roads.
During the intensive checks, police teams found nine abandoned cars near Prabhat Roundabout and another abandoned car near the Iyyappan Temple on the Lawsons Road.
Two abandoned motorcycles were also found near the Iyyappan Temple. All the abandoned vehicles were checked at the respective spot by the BDDS personnel following which they were all seized and cases registered. Further investigation was on, a police press release said.
The National Investigation Agency would conduct an impartial investigation into the Coimbatore car blast case, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Thursday.
Addressing the media at Coimbatore International Airport, Ms. Soundararajan said though the person who died in the blast was already under investigation by the NIA, the State police could have monitored his activities more closely.
The case initially looked like a gas cylinder blast, but a deeper investigation revealed many things, she said.
Since the case had been taken up by the NIA, the investigation would be impartial. The State government should take steps to build confidence among the people that they are living in a safe environment, she said.
Responding to a question on the bandh called by the BJP on October 27 in Coimbatore, she said, “It is a warning mechanism to make people more cautious, and calling for a bandh is one of the democratic ways of peaceful protest.”
While a police team questioned Abdul Khader Manpai of Ervadi, who is the State general secretary of ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’, at his house, another police team grilled Mohammed Hussein Manpai of Melapalayam.
The team that questioned Mohammed Hussein at his house at A.K. Garden in Melapalayam included Inspectors Ravindran and Samson Jebaraj. A strong police force was deployed around his house to keep others away.
Mohammed Hussein, who is also associated with ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’, had served in a mosque in Coimbatore for a while, and is now running a travel agency and catering unit.
“With the information extracted from the associates of Jamesha Mubin, the suspected mastermind who was killed in the blast, Abdul Khader and Mohammed Hussein are being questioned,” a police officer said.
The Minister held a review meeting with Collector G.S. Sameeran, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, West Zone Inspector-General R. Sudhakar, Mayor A. Kalpana, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and other officials on the law and order situation in the city after the blast that took place on October 23.
He commended the police for identifying and arresting the suspects within 24 hours.
“Moreover, the police are monitoring social media sites to pull up those spreading fake news and false information about this,“ he said. Mr. Senthilbalaji said 3,000 additional police personnel were deployed in 40 locations across the city to check vehicles and conduct inquiries.
The BJP is attempting to politicise the Coimbatore car blast to create communal disharmony and gain a foothold in the State, charged MDMK general secretary Vaiko in Krishnagiri on October 27. “However, its designs will not see fruition in the Dravida land,” he added.
According to the MDMK leader, these are also the same people, who have been silent on the incidents of “worship of Godse” [assassin of Mahatma Gandhi] and the symbolic shooting of portrait of Gandhi in U.P. and Madhya Pradesh.
“Violence by anyone, belonging to any community is untenable and must be dealt with an iron hand, which the Tamil Nadu government is already demonstrating,” he said.
Despite that, the government has recommended handing over the investigation to NIA, which was also demonstrative of the harmonious interaction between the State police and the NIA, he believed.
On the anti-Hindi agitation and the BJP’s claims that Hindi would not sideline Tamil, Mr. Vaiko said, the history of anti-Hindi agitation dated back to 85 years, when leaders such as Periyar [E. V. Ramasamy] and scholars including Maraimalai Adigalar opposed Hindi imposition.
Even Karnataka that had three-language policy have now objected to Hindi imposition, Mr. Vaiko said. “So, BJP has no right to comment on the issue,” the MDMK leader said.
“The NIA has been handed over the probe in the Coimbatore blast. The agency will register a fresh FIR,” a senior government official said.
An NIA official said the agency has received the requisite orders and has sent a team to Coimbatore to inspect the scene of crime.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police, on Thursday, arrested a sixth person, a relative of the suspected mastermind Jameesha Mubin, on various charges including procuring of raw materials used for the explosion.
Sources privy to the investigation said, Khan played a very important role in the entire conspiracy by sourcing raw materials required to make explosives. Khan is accused of having procured some of the raw materials through e-commerce websites.
Following the blast, a search at Mubin’s residence on October 23 had led to unearthing of a large quantity of raw materials such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulphur and charcoal.
A senior police officer said Khan also helped Mubin to mix some of the raw materials which the latter carried in the exploded car in three small cans along with nails and marbles.
Two LPG cylinders were also in the car, of which one exploded. On Wednesday, the police searched Khan’s residence and seized a laptop which the cyber cell examined. It is suspected he used the device to order the raw materials online.
Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu reviewed the progress of the investigation in Coimbatore on Thursday evening.
“As part of the NIA taking over the case, officials from the agency and Coimbatore City Police Commissioner had a meeting on Thursday. The Tamil Nadu police will extend all support to NIA for the investigation,” said the DGP who earlier felicitated police personnel involved in the investigation of the case. He said records of the case and other materials will be handed over to the NIA.
Meanwhile, the investigating team sought the help of a sign language interpreter to collect the statement of Mubin’s wife who is hearing and speech impaired, said a senior police officer. Mubin is survived by wife and two children.
The five other accused in the case, namely Muhammad Thalha, 25, Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Firoz Ismail, 27, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 27, in the case are in the custody of the police as the jurisdictional magistrate granted three days for interrogation on Wednesday evening.
On Thursday, the police conducted searches at 10 locations in Coimbatore based on specific information collected during the interrogation of the accused.
Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy on Thursday urged the State government to constitute a permanent Anti-Terrorism Squad based at Coimbatore to keep a vigil round-the-clock in the city.
Addressing journalists in Coimbatore, questioned why the ruling DMK government, which advocates for state autonomy, had recommended handing over the investigation of the Coimbatore cylinder blast to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Instead, the Union and State governments have to investigate the case together, he felt.
The State government is duty-bound to maintain the law and order in the state. “The officials have to explore the antecedents of this incident so that the law and order in the entire state could be maintained properly,” he said.
A senior police officer said Khan also helped Mubin in mixing some of the raw materials which the latter carried in the exploded car in three small cans along with nails and marbles. Two LPG cylinders were also in the car, of which one exploded.
On Wednesday, the police searched Khan's residence and seized a laptop which the cyber cell examined. It is suspected he used the device to order the raw materials online.
Investigators probing the Coimbatore car explosion suspect that a sizeable quantity of explosive substances seized in the case were purchased online from popular e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart etc.
According to police sources, a special team investigating the source of the explosive substances has written to Amazon and Flipkart calling for details of potassium nitrate and sulphur consignments delivered to addresses in Coimbatore and its nearby areas in the last two years.
Zeroing-in on a few names or addresses that appeared to be suspicious, police are awaiting information from the sellers on the mode of payment, user identity details registered in the e-commerce website and quantity of the chemical sold etc.
Police seized 76.5 kg of potassium nitrate from the premises of Jameesha Mubin after the early morning explosion in which he was killed on Sunday, the sources said.
“It appears that they procured small quantities of the explosive substances over a period of time. There is also a possibility of purchasing the chemicals from Kerala. Since Mubin and his associates were in touch with Rashid Ali and Azharuddin, arrested by the National Investigation Agency and lodged in the Thrissur prison in connection with in a terror case, we have requested the Kerala police to check whether they visited them in prison in the recent past,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on Wednesday.
He said Mubin and his close relatives, whose names were given as Azhar and Afzal, tried to mix the chemicals on the basis of information available in some YouTube videos and websites. They had no professional training or exposure to make bombs.
“There was no trigger mechanism in the bomb that they designed in the car…it was a crude method and it could have accidentally got triggered while Mubin tried to escape on seeing the police at the check-post,” the official who preferred not to be quoted said.
Vigil on scrap dealers
Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said senior police officers across the State were instructed to mount surveillance on scrap dealers handling condemned/abandoned cars.
“The car used in this case was provided by an agent who deals with such cars. We are looking at the immediate past activities of traders involved in segregating parts from abandoned cars and selling them in the open market. Their bank accounts are also being verified to check any unusual entries. An enumeration of cars found parked for a long time is also being done,” he said.
BJP’s national executive committee member and former Coimbatore MP C.P. Radhakrishnan said the serial bombings of 1998 happened in Coimbatore when the DMK ruled the State. “Though a similar plot was about to take place in Coimbatore, the mastermind himself got killed. Kottai Eswaran saved Kovai,” he said.
Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP State treasurer S.R. Sekhar, Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara Subramaniam and BJP Coimbatore president Balaji Uthamaramasamy were present at the press meet.
According to Mr. Radhakrishnan, the immediate arrival of the Director-General of Police in the city after the blast was welcomed. But it was not ideal for an officer of his stature to state in haste and without investigating properly that the blast occurred due to cylinder explosion. The police had to keenly look for the reason for the blast, he said.
“No one can deny that the person who was killed in the blast had contact with a terrorist who is in a prison. He [the deceased] was already questioned by the NIA and the police had to keep him under their watch,” alleged Mr. Radhakrishnan.
He accused the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister of issuing the order for recommending an investigation by the NIA into the incident as if he woke up from a deep sleep after remaining silent on the blast for three days. The BJP leader also alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was not handling extremist elements effectively.
Meanwhile, District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan on Wednesday convened a meeting of representatives of jamaats in the district. The Collector said members of the Coimbatore District United Jamaat condemned the blast and extended their support in maintaining peace in the district. Various measures to be taken to retain communal harmony in the district were discussed, he said.
Mr. Balakrishnan said security has been stepped up in Coimbatore. Vehicle checking, vehicle patrolling and foot patrolling have been increased across the city.
The Commissioner said that police were present close to Sangameswarar temple at the time of the blast on October 23 morning and the investigators suspect that the explosion could have happened when the person who drove the car while trying to abort his plan on seeing the police.
The police on Wednesday were granted three days’ custody of all the five persons who were arrested for their alleged involvement in a car blast in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore in the early hours of October 23.
Muhammad Thalha, 25, Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Firoz Ismail, 27, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 27, were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate late in the evening. The magistrate sent them to police custody.
The investigating team will interrogate the accused to find out more about the blast, the suspected involvement of other persons and, mainly, the motive for the attack.
Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday searched the residence of a relative of Jameesha Mubin, 29, the suspected mastermind of the blast.
Police sources said the investigating team had questioned the 28-year-old man, from Vincent Road, for several hours, based on which his residence was searched. A laptop was seized from the house and sent for cyber analysis, the sources added.
While Mubin was killed in the blast, five of his associates were arrested the following day. A senior officer said the police were looking into various aspects of the car explosion, especially the network of people involved in the incident.
On Monday, the Coimbatore City Police invoked Sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused, after finding prima facie evidence of a suspected terror plot, considering the materials found at Mubin’s house and the presence of two LPG cylinders, nails, marbles and chemicals in the car, possibly meant for a high-impact explosion.
Coimbatore car blast case | T.N. seeks National Investigation Agency probe
This was decided at a meeting chaired by TN CM M.K. Stalin on Wednesday; the decision has been taken as “there are chances of inter-State dimensions and international connections in such cases,” an official release said
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to make a recommendation to the Union government to transfer the investigation into the Coimbatore car explosion case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
A high-level meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat took the decision "since there are chances of inter-State dimensions and international connections in such cases," an official release issued by the State government said.
Jameesha Mubin (29) was killed in the blast in front of a temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23. A subsequent search at his house led to the recovery of explosive materials. Five of his associates were arrested later and the Unlawful Activites (Prevention) Act was imposed on them.
ADVERTISEMENT
Three new police stations would be established in Karumbukadai, Sundarapuram and Kavundampalayam areas in Coimbatore to strengthen police security in the city.
Installing additional cameras in crowded areas of major cities in the State, including Coimbatore, deploying additional strength in the police's intelligence wing, rewarding those providing specific inputs about those conspiring for such illegal acts or those who are their contacts, were the other points decided at the meeting.
The meeting also discussed the law and order situation in the State, the investigation undertaken by the police with regard to the incident, which occurred in Ukkadam in Coimbatore on October 23 and the steps being taken by the police to ensure security in Coimbatore district.
Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence) S. Davidson Devasirvatham and senior officials were present during the meeting.
The digital footprint of Jameesha Mubin, the man who was killed in the early-morning explosion in Coimbatore on Sunday, and his associates are under the scanner of cyber-forensic experts of the Tamil Nadu Police.
Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said on Tuesday that this would help to unravel the motive and the target of the failed bomb attack.
“Experts in the cyber-crime wing are analysing the mobile phone call details and other social media/online activities of Mubin and his associates. This will help in unravelling the target of attack, the source of explosives and other details of the conspiracy.
Timely intervention of the police deployed at a checkpoint in the locality helped to avert an untoward incident,” Mr. Sylendra Babu told The Hindu.
While the source of explosives was suspected to be Kerala, special teams were formed to investigate how Mubin managed to procure them since he was under the surveillance of the Central/State security and intelligence agencies.
“He was under the watch of the State police and Central agencies. We are aware of his contacts with some suspects arrested by the National Investigation Agency. But it is abundantly clear that we stopped him from carrying out any terror act.
Adequate police personnel were deployed at the checkpoint near the Kottai Easwaran Kovil as part of the security arrangements for Deepavali. On seeing the police approach the car, Mubin probably tried to escape or did something which accidentally triggered the blast,” the DGP said.
Meanwhile, a high level of alert has been sounded in Tamil Nadu. Armed security personnel have taken position at vital installations and on office and residential premises of prominent Hindu organisation leaders.
On the instructions of Mr. Sylendra Babu, the Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all cities/districts have intensified security at major places of worship, railway stations, airports, seaports and other sensitive establishments.
A list of persons who came to the adverse notice of the police for their allegiance to banned organisations has been shared with the security agencies.
“The DGP has instructed us to conduct searches on explosives godowns to check the stock and sales details in recent months. Stringent action would be taken against any person stocking explosives purchased without proof for any purpose.
Besides enhanced night patrolling and vehicle checks, random checks are being conducted on houses located in remote areas,” a senior police officer said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs recently issued a specific alert on possible attacks on prominent Hindu organisation leaders by activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.
Highly placed police sources told The Hindu on Tuesday that the Ministry had said in its alert sent on October 18, 2022, that after the Union government banned the PFI, some local leaders instructed the cadre to carry out attacks on Hindu organisation leaders.
Soon after the ban was imposed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, suspected activists of the PFI and its affiliates attacked the residences or business establishments of Hindu organisation leaders/sympathisers with Molotov cocktails in different parts of Tamil Nadu.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pointing to the history of targeted killing of Hindu leaders in Tamil Nadu, the Ministry asked the State government to enhance the security of prominent persons who could be the targets of attacks, the sources, quoting the security advisory, said.
While the motive for the Sunday car explosion near a temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore is under investigation, sources in the intelligence agencies said Jameesha Mubin, a resident of Ukkadam who was killed in the blast suspected to have been triggered by an LPG cylinder, was on the watchlist of the police.
Suspected to be a close associate of Mohammed Azharuddin, alias Azharuddin, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under the UAPA, Mubin was also interrogated by the NIA in 2019 and freed for want of prosecutable evidence.
The State intelligence had also advised the Coimbatore police to step up vigil on Mubin, given his antecedents, the sources said. Another crucial information that investigators gathered was that the last status of Mubin on the social media was a message in which he appealed to his friends/followers that in case they heard the news of his death, they forgive him, pray for him and attend his funeral.
A youth, who posted a similar status in his social media account, was picked up by the Tambaram police on Tuesday. While he told investigators that he was only sympathising with Mubin and had no intention of carrying out a terror act, the police detained him for further questioning and a team rushed to his residence to conduct searches, the sources said.
A day after the blast, a team comprising senior officers of the NIA arrived in Coimbatore to investigate the circumstances that led to the early morning explosion.
Though the case is being investigated by the State police, which searched Mubin’s house and seized explosive substances and arrested five suspects on Tuesday, the sources said the NIA might take over the probe soon.
Key places were in ‘hitlist’ of suspects involved in Coimbatore car blast
The targets included the Collectorate, office of the City Police Commissioner, railway station, Victoria Town Hall and Race Course in Coimbatore, according to a senior police officer; another officer claims that some of the arrested persons may be sympathisers of terror group Islamic State
The five suspects, arrested in connection with the recent car explosion in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore, and Jameesha Mubin, who was killed in the blast, allegedly had a list of places where they planned to launch potential attacks.
A senior police officer said it was suspected that some of the arrested persons were “sympathisers” of the Islamic State (IS), an international terror outfit, and one of them, Firoz Ismail, 27, was deported from the UAE for the same reason in 2020.
The suspected “hit list” included places such as Coimbatore Collectorate, office of the City Police Commissioner, Coimbatore Railway Station, Victoria Town Hall and Race Course, said another senior police officer privy to the investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
The police found the list of places from Mubin’s house at H.M.P.R Street in Kottaimedu during a search, following the car blast on October 23. The places were code-named as “tourism places”, the officer said.
The search at the residence of Mubin, an engineering graduate, also unearthed a large quantity of explosive materials such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulphur and charcoal, which the accused had allegedly procured from different places.
According to an officer, it was found during investigation that Mubin watched videos describing the making of crude explosives. Other known accused — Firoz Ismail, Muhammad Thalha, 25, Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Muhammad Riyas, 27, and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 27 — are suspected to have assisted Mubin at various levels.
“When the police entered the house, a stench of chemicals filled the air,” said the officer. Mubin lived with his wife and two children.
The police are checking whether the accused maintained contact with Muhammed Azharudheen, 32, a ‘Facebook friend’ of the mastermind behind Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday bombings, Zahran Hashim, whom the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested in June 2019 for allegedly heading the IS module based in Coimbatore.
Responding to journalists on Tuesday, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the investigators were checking whether Mubin or his associates visited Azharudheen in a prison in Kerala.
“It is learnt the accused have visited Kerala. We are checking why and when they went to Kerala,” he said, adding that the police were collecting surveillance camera visuals from places around the blast site to examine the movement of the accused.
Mr. Balakrishnan confirmed that Thalha, who is accused of sourcing the car for Mubin, is a relative of S.A. Basha, the jailed founder president of Al-Ummah, which is banned for its involvement in the 1998 serial bombings in Coimbatore.
A meeting of representatives of various political parties, headed by Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, on Tuesday called for communal peace in Coimbatore.
Expressing shock and concern over the recent incident of an explosion in a car in the city, the meeting attended by leaders of CPI, CPI (M), Congress, VCK, and TPDK said speedy action of the police averted a major incident in Coimbatore. However, “rumours” were affecting efforts by the police to identify the real culprits and avoid such untoward incidents in the future. While the meeting supported efforts to identify and punish the real culprits, the incident should not be related to a particular religion, a release issued after the meeting, said.
Annamalai blames T.N. government for failing to disclose adequate details about Coimbatore blast
The BJP leader has questioned the government’s “hesitancy” in terming the incident a “terror attack”; said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency
Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai, has criticised the State government for displaying “hesitancy” in disclosing adequate details to the public about the recent blast in Coimbatore and in calling it a “terror attack.”
Addressing the media in Chennai on Tuesday, he said that he had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the issue. Stating that it would not be appropriate to disclose the full contents of the letter, he added that the letter requested an investigation by the National Investigation Agency with regard to the incident. Mr. Annamalai said that the party’s State unit may meet Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in a day or two regarding the issue.
Mr. Annamalai said he has confirmed that Jameesha Mubin, who died in the blast, changed his WhatsApp status two days before the blast with a message, indicating he knew he was going to die. Claiming that the incident therefore appeared to be a “suicide attack,” he said he challenged Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police to deny the existence of such a WhatsApp status.
When asked whether the Tamil Nadu police was not showing prudence by disclosing limited information in the early stages of the investigation to avoid rumours and panic, he said the police continuing to call it a “gas cylinder blast” even after two days of the incident and the seizure of materials used for making explosives from Mubin’s house was not acceptable.
The BJP leader said that the press statement issued by the police on Tuesday morning, with details of five persons it has arrested, did not even have basic details on which sections they had been charged with, or the precise reasons for their arrest. He asked why the police had not invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act as yet. [The police have since invoked the UAPA and disclosed the sections under which the case was filed].
To a question on whether the NIA could have monitored him closely, he said that the law and order in a State was fully, and rightly, the responsibility of the State government. Moreover, he said that the NIA’s branch office in Chennai was accorded the status of a police station by the Tamil Nadu government only recently, after a prolonged delay.
He alleged that the home department in Tamil Nadu has lost its professionalism since the present government took over as it spent most time in monitoring leaders of the opposition parties.
Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami and ousted AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, have separately questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over Sunday’s explosion in a car in Coimbatore and demanded that those behind the incident be brought to justice. [As of now, the police have maintained that the blast was caused by an LPG cylinder, though explosive substances were recovered from the house of the youth killed in the explosion.]
“I insist on an independent investigation without any political pressure to find out whether this was an accidental blast due to the explosion of a gas cylinder or whether it was a case of sabotage. If so, [we need to find out] whether there are any anti-social elements behind this,” Mr. Palaniswami, the AIADMK’s interim general secretary, said in a statement on Monday.
Recalling his earlier statements in which he had urged the DMK government to allow the police to function independently, Mr. Palaniswami claimed the government was not allowing the police to be independent but was misusing the police force against the Opposition parties.
Mr. Palaniswami contended that Tamil Nadu had remained peaceful during the AIADMK regime and further charged that explosions have become a casual affair whenever the DMK government was in power, and they have been recurring.
In a separate statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Panneerselvam said the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was still not in order, despite his several statements alleging that "terrorism, extremism, murder, robbery and violence were widely prevalent under the DMK government during the past year and a half."
About eight to 10 murders have become a casual affair these days and 'petrol bombs' (aka Molotov cocktails) were widely prevalent in Tamil Nadu recently, Mr. Panneerselvam claimed and further contended that the explosion in Coimbatore was only the latest in the "culture of violence" spreading in the State.
"If the Director-General of Police is visiting the site to review the situation, it has become clear there is more to it. Moreover, it only reminds us of the [Coimbatore serial] blasts in 1998 under the DMK government.
There need not be any better example to say that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is deteriorating," Mr. Panneerselvam charged.
He urged the Chief Minister to personally intervene in this matter to take proactive steps so as to protect the people of Tamil Nadu from those indulging in violence, as well as from terrorists and extremists.
Five associates of Coimbatore car blast mastermind held, police invoke UAPA provisions to probe terror angle
During the investigation of the blast, the Coimbatore police came across a surveillance camera visual that showed Mubin and a few others carrying a heavy object wrapped in white sack from the former's residence
The Ukkadam police have invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against them and are investigating whether Mubin and his associates had planned a larger act of sabotage, and the explosives went off accidentally.
Those arrested have been identified as Muhammad Thalha (25), Muhammad Azharudheen (23) of Ukkadam, Muhammad Riyas (27), Firoz Ismail (27) and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail (27) from G. M. Nagar near Ukkadam. They were produced before the second judicial magistrate court, Coimbatore, for remand late on Tuesday.
During investigation, the police came across a surveillance camera visual which showed Mubin and a few others taking out a heavy object wrapped in white sack from the former’s residence at H.M.P.R. Street at Kottaimedu around 11.30 p.m. on October 22.
Those arrested included persons seen in the CCTV footage. The accused reportedly told the police that they were helping Mubin shift between houses.
According to Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Riyas, Firoz Ismail and Nawaz Ismail helped Mubin transport explosive materials. Thalha is accused of arranging the car for Mubin which exploded in front of the temple around 4 a. m. on Sunday.
A search at Mubin’s residence later in the day led to the seizure of materials including 76 kg of potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, sulfur and charcoal, which could be used to make explosives.
The police suspect that, in the car, Mubin carried some of the chemicals in three small cans, two LPG cylinders, marbles and nails to create an explosive and added isopropyl alcohol (to the chemicals) to increase the impact of the blast. The police await the results of the forensic examination of samples collected from the blast site to confirm the use of chemicals.
The police suspect that the explosion could have happened when Mubin tried to abandon the vehicle carrying the explosive after seeing a police presence ahead.
After the blast, the police found one of the two LPG cylinders exploded and Mubin’s charred body on the road with marbles and nails scattered around the mangled car.
Asked whether Mubin attempted to become a human bomb, senior police officers said the chances were unlikely as he left a cache of explosive materials in his house, possibly for use in future.
FIR altered; UAPA provisions invoked
Following the blast, the Ukkadam Police initially registered a case under Sections 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Section 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act.
Later, Sections 120 B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) of the UAPA were added to the First Information Report, said Mr. Balakrishnan.
Seeing Kottai Eswaran Kovil through the window of his room is a morning routine for Senthil Kannan, an Aavin milk agent and a resident of Samiyar Puthu Street abutting the temple.
He woke up at 4 a.m. on Sunday, as usual, and saw the temple through the window. A few minutes later, as he walked to grab the toothbrush, an explosion shook the localities around the temple. Mr. Kannan saw flames and smoke billowing from the road in front of the temple and rushed to the spot.
While some of the residents ran to get water in buckets to douse the fire that had engulfed a mangled car, one of them alerted the Fire and Rescue Services.
A fire tender from the Coimbatore south station reached the place in two minutes and put out the fire.
Palanisamy, 70, the security guard of a residential unit on Samiyar Puthu Street, said the explosion woke him up. “I did not know what happened and saw people running through the street. Despite having age-related difficulties, I went to the spot,” he said.
A resident said the explosion in front of the neighbourhood temple, barricading of streets and the deployment of a posse of police, indeed, created a sense of fear among the residents who were set to celebrate Deepavali.
The Fire and Rescue Services reacted swiftly to the emergency. The Coimbatore south fire station received the emergency call at 4.06 a.m. and a fire tender reached the temple at 4.08 a.m.
A team, led by District Fire Officer P. Annadurai, station officer P. Sivaraj and additional staton officer K. Murugesan, put out the fire at 4.18 a.m.
Explosives seized after car blast kills man in Coimbatore
A search at the residence of the deceased, identified as Jameesha Mubin, led to detection of a huge quantum of explosive materials. Police sources claimed that the National Investigation Agency had questioned Mubin once in 2019
Police swung into action after explosion of a LPG cylinder in a car at Coimbatore
| Video Credit: M. Periasamy
A 29-year-old man was killed in a car explosion in front of a temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.
While the police said the blast was possibly triggered by an LPG cylinder in the vehicle, a search at the residence of the deceased, identified as Jameesha Mubin, led to detection of a huge quantum of explosive materials.
The police said Mubin, a resident of Ukkadam, was killed in the explosion in front of Kottai Easwaran Kovil near Town Hall in one of the busiest commercial areas in the western city around 4 a.m.
An LPG cylinder he carried in a hatchback car exploded while another one was found unexploded at the blast site.
Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, who camped in Coimbatore, told journalists on Sunday evening that the explosion happened when the accused was carrying the two cylinders and other items including nails and marbles. He, however, refused to comment whether it was a case of a planned attack on the temple which went awry.
According to Mr. Babu, Mubin had to cross a police checkpost in the area, after the temple. The explosion could have happened when he tried to get away, said the police chief.
Mr. Babu, who visited the blast site on Sunday noon, said that Mubin did not have involvement in any case in Coimbatore unlike some of his friends. His contacts, social media activities, among others, are being examined.
People, who had access to the site, said nails and marbles were found scattered around the gutted car.
Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) P. Thamaraikannan, who visited the site in the morning, coordinated the investigation with Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, West Zone Inspector General of Police R. Sudhakar and other senior officers.
Soon after the explosion, the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and put out the flames after being alerted by a resident. The charred body of Mubin recovered from the site was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.
An official from the Fire and Rescue Services said that the exploded LPG cylinder had a fissure of about four inches. The unexploded one was a 35 kg commercial cylinder. The charred body was found near the car which completely went up in flames, the official said.
Forensic teams looked for evidence among the mangled remains of the car. The temple premises were cleaned after the police shifted the remains of the car in the evening.
Following the blast, the police barricaded Kottai Easwaran Kovil Street, and over 100 policemen were deployed. Special forces have been called in from other districts.
Kottai Easwaran Kovil Street, which has over 100 shops, remained closed till 7 p.m. Shopkeepers said they expected good sales on the eve of Deepavali, and the explosion led to a huge loss in business for them.