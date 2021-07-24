All 13 lions in Vandalur zoo test negative for COVID-19

CHENNAI

Two big cats had died of the infection in the zoo

All the 13 lions housed in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) have tested negative for COVID-19.

The zoo had sent nasal and rectal swabs of three lions, which had tested positive, for SARS CoV-2 re-testing, on July 9, to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal. All the samples returned negative, according to a report from NIHSAD, a release said. Further, the AAZP sent the next set of nasal and rectal samples of five lions with COVID-19 to NIHSAD on July 17. All these samples, too, returned negative, according to a report from NIHSAD on July 23.

With this, all the 13 lions in the park have tested negative for SAR-CoV2. Two lions had died of COVID-19 in the zoo. All the lions are recuperating well and have not been showing any serious post-COVID-19 signs or complications. The lions are being closely monitored round the clock by a team of veterinarians and field staff.

