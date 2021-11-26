Alert upgraded to red in coastal districts

Downpour effect: Waterlogging returned to several areas in Chennai as steady rain lashed the city. K. Pichumani

CHENNAI

26 November 2021 23:47 IST

Heavy rain to persist in several parts till Nov. 29

With the cyclonic circulation moving over the Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lankan coast, steady spells of heavy rain are expected to continue in the State, particularly over the coastal belt and the adjoining districts, during the weekend.

The Meteorological Department has upgraded the alert to red for districts along the Tamil Nadu coast for Saturday. While the intensity is expected to be up to very heavy in most of these districts, legends have been changed to indicate the impact of rainfall, be it inundation, damages or filling up of waterbodies, and help government agencies be alert and take necessary action, officials said.

S. Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, said: “We have issued the red alert to indicate the impact of the expected rainfall over a particular place. It is based on the rain received earlier and does not necessarily indicate the intensity of the rain. Only one or two places will receive extremely heavy rain and not the entire coastal belt.”

Advertising

Advertising

Torrential downpour with loud thunders continued on Friday in many parts. Karaikal received heavy rain of 9.1 cm and Nagapattinam 6 cm till 5.30 p.m.

Waterlogging returned to several areas in Chennai, as steady and widespread rain lashed the city since Thursday. West Tambaram and Nandanam received 4 cm of rain, Nungambakkam, Villivakkam and Anna University 3 cm and Meenambakkam, MRC Nagar, Chembarambakkam and Taramani 2 cm till Friday evening. Heavy rain is likely to continue in Chennai till Monday.

During the past 24 hours, intense rain pounded Thoothukudi district. Kayalpattinam received a whopping 31 cm of rainfall — the highest recorded in the State till Friday morning.

The slow-moving system may trigger severe rain in many districts till Sunday. The Meteorological Department has forecast scattered heavy rain in eight districts, including Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Chennai and its neighbouring districts for Saturday.

On Sunday too, intense rain is likely in Chennai and its neighbourhood and Villupuram. The delta districts and other places, including Madurai, Karaikal, Ariyalur and Tiruchi, may experience heavy rain in some areas.

Mr. Balachandran said the weather system, which now lies close to the coast, is pushing in new rainbands. It is moving westwards and if it continues to be slow, the State may continue to receive consistent rain on Sunday.

On the fresh low-pressure area brewing over the south Andaman sea and further gaining strength, he said the system is still far away from Tamil Nadu and its movement is being monitored.