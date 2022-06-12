Alert issued on likely smuggling of essentials to Sri Lanka

It says people in the neighbouring country are panicked by the worsening economic crisis and shortage of supplies

Intelligence agencies have issued an alert to the security forces in Tamil Nadu on the possibility of smuggling of essentials to Sri Lanka by sea and “intrusion of immigrants” as the country is bracing for a severe economic crisis.

Referring to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s statement in Parliament on June 7 that it would be tough to obtain fuel/gas in the next three weeks and his appeal to people to restrict travel, the alert said people were panicked by the worsening economic crisis and the shortage of essentials.

While the rich had started hoarding essentials, many were left with no stocks and unable to afford the increased prices of whatever was left in the market, the alert said. While a majority of the Sri Lankan Tamils were in dire straits, the condition of Tamil workers in tea plantations was worse. Even the assistance extended by the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora was unable to reach these remotely located people. This could result in starvation deaths, the alert said.

Illegal migration

About 90 Sri Lankan Tamils who tried to illegally migrate to a foreign country were apprehended by that country’s navy last week, the advisory said, adding that more people were likely to attempt to move to Australia and Canada.

The alert called for enhanced vigil along the coast because if the situation continued, not only Sri Lankan Tamils and Muslims but also other “extremist elements” might attempt to cross over to India by entering Tamil Nadu by sea.