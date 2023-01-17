Alanganallur jallikattu in Madurai largely incident-free

January 17, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated January 18, 2023 01:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday flagged off the world famous Alanganallur jallikattu. It is the last of the major jallikattu events held during the Pongal season in Madurai district.

The event was flagged off at around 7.40 a.m. in the presence of Ministers P. Moorthy, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

Police officials including Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Ponni, Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran were also present at the event. Over 2,500 police personnel were deployed at the event. The jallikattu event was largely incident free. While 34 suffered minor injures 10 people were treated for major injuries according to health officials

Best tamer, best bull

As many as 825 bulls and 465 bull tamers participated in the 10 rounds of the jallikattu event. The event concluded at around 5 p.m.. Abi Sithar of Poovanthi was adjudged the best bull tamer. He won the first prize, a car, for taming 26 bulls.

The bull belonging to Tamil Selvan of Kaikurichi of Pudukkottai district, was adjudged the best bull. The bull owner also received a car as a first prize. Motorcycles were given to the second and the third best at the jallikattu event. The other gifts included gold and silver coins and household items.

The Nodal Officer of the Jallikattu Inspection Committee, S.K. Mittal who spoke at the event said that he was satisfied with the conduct of the jallikattu event. He said that he hoped that one day jallikattu would feature in the Olympics.

Though the event was largely incident free there were a few complaints. Despite the best efforts of the police bulls that were supposed to reach the collection point, frequently returned to the bull run area delaying play.

To chase the bulls away police manned vehicles that were stationed inside the arena. However, some illogical placement and overcrowding of the vehicles led to a bull tamer being injured after he hit himself against one such vehicle while trying to tame a bull.

The lensmen complained about the makeshift press gallery arrangements. They said that the gallery was positioned at a lower height making it difficult to click pictures. Police personnel also had a difficult time in managing the crowd as people started pouring into the venue trying to catch a glimpse of the event around noon. Police personnel had to clear the crowd so that ambulances stationed at the venue could move freely.

Two police personnel, Vignesh and Suresh, of Tamil Nadu Special Police from Rajapalayam, sustained injuries when stones were pelted on them at the bull collection point.