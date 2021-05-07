Alagiri welcomes Stalin’s first 5 announcements

CHENNAI

07 May 2021 23:39 IST

TNCC leader thanks people for electing 18 Cong. MLAs

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee passed a resolution at a meeting of its elected MLAs, thanking the people of Tamil Nadu and the alliance parties for electing 18 of its candidates to the Assembly. It also congratulated DMK president M.K. Stalin and his Cabinet for taking charge on Friday.

The party also thanked its Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for campaigning in the State. The meeting also authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to decide on the party’s floor leader in the Assembly.

‘Unenviable task’

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri welcomed Mr. Stalin’s first five announcements after taking charge as Chief Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the new Cabinet of the DMK government has the unenviable task of handling the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when cases were increasing in the State. “We have the confidence that Mr. Stalin will tackle the situation on a war-footing. 95% of oxygen beds are full in the State. There is a situation where the number of oxygen beds have to be increased,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not bothered about the fact that only 2% of people who had got their first dose of vaccine were able to get their second dose. He questioned the allocation of vaccines for various States and asked why Mr. Modi was favouring Gujarat over the other States, questioning whether he was the Prime Minister of India or the Prime Minister of Gujarat.