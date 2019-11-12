Alagiri warns TNCC district presidents against making unilateral appointments

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday warned the party’s district presidents against making any appointments to its various units without his approval.
The warning was issued after the TNCC’s Vellore Central district president, J. Jothi, sacked certain office-bearers of the district unit and appointed new office-bearers in their place. “Mr. Jothi’s unilateral move of replacing office-bearers is against the rules and guidelines of the party and is not valid,” Mr. Alagiri said.
The TNCC president said those who were sacked by Mr. Jothi will continue to hold their posts, and the appointment of new office-bearers by the district president stood cancelled.
“Anyone indulging in these kinds of activities are henceforth warned that they will be subjected to strict disciplinary action,” he said.
