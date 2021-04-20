Alagiri warns Modi government over second wave

CHENNAI

‘It it fails to save lives of people, it will have to face severe consequences’

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri questioned the Central government on Monday over the lack of preparedness for the second wave of COVID-19.

“The Centre failed to set up enough medical infrastructure in the country during the first wave itself. Today, for every 10,000 patients, India has only nine hospitals and eight doctors. At present, 80% of the people have not got any health insurance and 68% of citizens do not get proper and adequate medical attention,” he charged.

Mr. Alagiri pointed out that while oxygen manufacturing facilities were given approvals in 162 districts across the country in October 2021, the government did not sanction the ₹202 crore that had been allotted to them. It was due to this delay by the government that there is an oxygen short supply, he said.

He criticised the government for holding the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to take decisive action to save the lives of citizens, the BJP government would have to face severe consequences, he said.