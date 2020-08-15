Alagiri urges State govt. to act against overcharging pvt. hospitals

Despite CM’s warning, facilities fleecing patients, says TNCC president

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take strict action against private hospitals overcharging patients for COVID-19 treatment.

“Despite the Chief Minister making it clear that hospitals cannot charge more than the rates fixed by the government, private hospitals continue to fleece patients. Everyday, we hear of cases where patients have had to pay around ₹6 lakh for COVID-19 treatment. This is daylight robbery,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said that many private hospitals were also billing patients for establishment charges, since these hospitals were run by large corporates. He said the ruling dispensation was unable to take any action against such hospitals.