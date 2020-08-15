Tamil Nadu

Alagiri urges State govt. to act against overcharging pvt. hospitals

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take strict action against private hospitals overcharging patients for COVID-19 treatment.

“Despite the Chief Minister making it clear that hospitals cannot charge more than the rates fixed by the government, private hospitals continue to fleece patients. Everyday, we hear of cases where patients have had to pay around ₹6 lakh for COVID-19 treatment. This is daylight robbery,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said that many private hospitals were also billing patients for establishment charges, since these hospitals were run by large corporates. He said the ruling dispensation was unable to take any action against such hospitals.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2020 2:25:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/alagiri-urges-state-govt-to-act-against-overcharging-pvt-hospitals/article32360069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story