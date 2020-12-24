Tamil Nadu

Alagiri to launch party after meeting supporters on January 3

M.K. Alagiri said he would contribute to the upcoming Assembly elections in some way   | Photo Credit: K.V. Srinivasan

M.K. Alagiri, the elder son of the late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, on Wednesday said a decision about his launching a party will be taken on January 3 after the meeting with his supporters in Madurai.

Talking to reporters at his father’s Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, he said he would take into account the views of his supporters. “I will definitely launch a party if my supporters are for it,” he said. “I said my contribution will be in the Assembly elections. It could be in the way of a campaign or voting or support or launch of a party,” he added. Asked whether the DMK had approached him, he replied in the negative.

