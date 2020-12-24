Alagiri to launch party after meeting supporters on January 3

The elder son of the late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, said he would take into account the views of his supporters, and then make a decision

M.K. Alagiri, the elder son of the late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, on Wednesday said a decision about his launching a party will be taken on January 3 after the meeting with his supporters in Madurai.

Talking to reporters at his father’s Gopalapuram residence in Chennai, he said he would take into account the views of his supporters. “I will definitely launch a party if my supporters are for it,” he said. “I said my contribution will be in the Assembly elections. It could be in the way of a campaign or voting or support or launch of a party,” he added. Asked whether the DMK had approached him, he replied in the negative.