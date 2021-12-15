Alagiri terms Modi Govt. ‘anti-farmer’

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday termed the Modi Government as anti-farmer, saying it had written off over ₹10 lakh crore of corporate loans in the past seven years, but had not waived farm loans of ₹2 lakh crore.

Mr. Alagiri said the BJP government had not fufilled any promise it had made to farmers.

Mr. Alagiri said 75% of corporate loans, including the ones taken by Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, which had been waived by the BJP Government in the last seven years, belonged to public sector banks.

On farm legislation

However, the Government had brought in the farm laws and tried to destroy farmers’ livelihoods, he said.

If the farmers protested again, demanding that their loans be waived, they would find massive support across the country, the leader warned.