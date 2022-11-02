Alagiri slams T.N. Governor again for making political comments

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday yet again criticised Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi “for burying democracy in a deep pit by interfering into the affairs of the democratically elected State Government” and making comments such as ‘Sanatan Dharma is shaping India’ when he should be a person who should be neutral to everybody.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri pointed to Governor Ravi’s recent comments asking why Tamil Nadu Government delayed handing over the Coimbatore car blast case to National Investigation Agency echoed that of BJP State President K. Annamalai’s comment on the issue.

“Can Governor Ravi say something like that echoing the childish statements of BJP State President Annamalai? Is it befitting of his role as the Governor? Governor Ravi’s comment and BJP State President’s comment are one and same,” said Mr. Alagiri.