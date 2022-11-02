Alagiri slams T.N. Governor again for making political comments

The TN Congress Committee president asked how a State governor could echo the remarks of a party leader, referring to BJP State president K. Annamalai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 02, 2022 16:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday yet again criticised Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi “for burying democracy in a deep pit by interfering into the affairs of the democratically elected State Government” and making comments such as ‘Sanatan Dharma is shaping India’ when he should be a person who should be neutral to everybody.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri pointed to Governor Ravi’s recent comments asking why Tamil Nadu Government delayed handing over the Coimbatore car blast case to National Investigation Agency echoed that of BJP State President K. Annamalai’s comment on the issue.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Annamalai backs Governor’s remark questioning delay in handing over Coimbatore blast probe to NIA

“Can Governor Ravi say something like that echoing the childish statements of BJP State President Annamalai? Is it befitting of his role as the Governor? Governor Ravi’s comment and BJP State President’s comment are one and same,” said Mr. Alagiri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app