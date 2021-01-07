Alagiri slams TN government on 100% seating in cinemas

K.S. Alagiri, president Tamil Nadu Congress Committee

CHENNAI

07 January 2021 15:57 IST

Slamming the Tamil Nadu government for allowing 100% occupancy in cinema halls when coronavirus was mutating, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday urged the State government withdraw the order that could cause immense danger to the lives of movie-goers.

Mr. Alagiri questioned whether the State government was right in allowing full occupancy, especially after a large number of cases had been reported from IIT Madras. Also, it went against the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

“If the team of medical experts has recommended this [100% occupancy], then the State government should make it public. What is the backdrop to allowing full occupancy at this time” he asked.

When the Chief Minister himself was asking people to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing, how did he allow theatres to run at full capacity. “Is not there a contradiction here,” Mr. Alagiri questioned.