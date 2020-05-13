Alagiri slams proposal to amend Electricity Act

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday said the AIADMK government should ensure the Centre withdraws the Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and asked farmers in the State to be vigilant.
In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said though Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the amendments to the Electricity Act cannot be accepted, he said the same fate will befall the current letter like the earlier letters on various issues. “The AIADMK government does not have the courage to oppose or stop this [bill],” he charged.
Mr. Alagiri said farmers have been getting free electricity in the State for the last 30 years and this right cannot be snatched away by the Centre. He said the AIADMK government must ensure that it takes strong steps to get the Centre to withdraw the Bill. “If the Central government tries to push through the Bill, the Congress will hold a massive public protest in the State,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism