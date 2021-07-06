Alagiri slams Murugan’s remark over Cauvery water

State BJP leader must revoke statement, says TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday condemned BJP leader L. Murugan’s statement that the State was wasting Cauvery water by letting it drain into the sea.

“Mr. Murugan has made baseless claims that Karnataka is sharing Cauvery water as per the final order and that it is Tamil Nadu that has been wasting the water for the last two years.

Highly condemnable

“He has especially claimed that following the setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), Tamil Nadu is getting Cauvery water without any problems. This is like hiding a full pumpkin in rice and is highly condemnable,” Mr. Alagiri said.