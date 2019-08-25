Alagiri slams Jairam Ramesh for ‘seeing greatness’ in Modi

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday took exception to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s comment that “demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the time won’t help”, saying Mr. Modi won the elections in 2014 and in 2019 by using the communal card and not by highlighting the achievements of the BJP.

“I am terribly shocked and extremely pained over the views of some bureaucrats-turned-Congressmen like Jairam Ramesh. It is a tragedy that a man controlled by a toxic outfit called the RSS has become the Prime Minister of the country,” Mr. Alagiri said in a statement.

He said that those who believed that Mr. Modi should not be criticised had enjoyed extensive benefits by occupying berths in the Cabinet headed by the Congress.

‘Nothing but treachery’

“If these leaders were to aver by their right to freedom of expression, they should have conveyed their thoughts directly to Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi instead of expressing their views in public. Their averments in public could confuse and demolish the resolve of the average field worker of the Congress,” Mr. Alagiri said.

He said it was nothing but treachery on the part of Mr. Ramesh to see greatness in Mr. Modi when many Congress leaders had been put to severe hardship by the government.

Mr. Alagiri said leaders like Mr. Ramesh should show some civility and leave the Congress if they were “so desperate to praise Mr. Modi” for opportunistic reasons. “The party high-command should identify such leaders and crack the whip on them,” he said.