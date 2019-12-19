K.S. Alagiri slams CM’s remarks on new law

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri slammed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and blamed the AIADMK and the PMK for voting in favour of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha for the current fiasco.

The Chief Minister had said that the State government would continue to press for dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in India. Mr. Alagiri said the issue of dual citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in India was a debatable one and “we have to see whether they prefer it”.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was making such statements out of fear of the impact that the protest against CAA was having among people.

He pointed out that Mr. Palaniswami quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that no Indian citizen, irrespective of their religion, would be affected by the Act.

The AIADMK and the PMK both have betrayed Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils by voting in favour of the Bill, he said.

He also said the massive rally, planned by the secular parties led by DMK president M.K. Stalin on December 23, would point out that the CAA is a big mistake committed by the Prime Minister.