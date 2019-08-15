Alagiri slams CM’s record on investments

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had failed to bring in investments and get funds from the Centre to provide relief and rehabilitation to flood-affected areas.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri slammed the failure of the government to bring in investments to the State despite holding two global investors’ meet. “The promised investment from the GIMs has not yet been realised. Investors don’t have confidence in the AIADMK government,” he said.

It was to hide this failure that Mr. Palaniswami was now heading to the UK and the US to woo investors, he said. “We have to wait and see what benefits the visit will bring, considering the failure of the two GIMs,” he said.

He further said the State’s unemployment rate had risen to 7.6% in 2017-18, from 2.2% in 2011-12. Mr. Alagiri also pointed out how a large number of youth were applying for just a few vacant posts in government jobs He slammed the Chief Minister for passing unwanted comments on opposition leaders instead of focusing on such issues.