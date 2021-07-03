Tamil Nadu

Alagiri slams BJP on NEET stand in court

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday slammed BJP’s State secretary K. Nagarajan for going to court opposing a committee formed by the government to study the impact of NEET.

Mr. Alagiri condemned Mr. Nagarajan for claiming in his affidavit that relying upon Plus Two marks for medical admissions would lead to the selection of “average minds and below average students”.

“This stand insults the entire Tamil community. It also shows the BJP’s belief that only a specific community needs to get the benefits of education,” he said and added that the Congress would expose the BJP’s mindset.

Mr. Alagiri urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to table a Bill in the Assembly session under Article 254 of the Constitution and get an exemption from NEET.


